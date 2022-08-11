how-to-post-a-video-on-steam

While you’re surfing Steam community pages, you might have seen many videos uploaded daily about your favorite games. Most of these videos are from users who play the game, but when you try to post your own videos, there’s no option to do so.

But how they do it? Is there any underlying requirement to upload the video?

Can You Post Your Videos to Steam?

You can post videos on Steam community hubs, but there is one catch. The reason you don’t see any option to post videos in community hubs is that you can’t directly upload videos on Steam.

The only way to upload videos in the Community Hub is by posting them through your YouTube account. To post the videos from YouTube to Steam, you need to fulfill two requirements:

You can only post videos from your own YouTube channel. The video you’re trying to post should be ‘Public.’

Once your videos meet these two prerequisites, you can easily post them on the community hubs of your favorite games. Now, the first step in this process is to link your Steam account with your YouTube channel.

How to Link Your YouTube Account With Steam?

You can easily link your Steam Account with your YouTube channel. However, for some reason, this method does not work in Steam Client apps. So if you want to link your YouTube and Steam accounts together, you have to do that through Web browsers.

Here’s how you can do that:

Open any web browser on your PC. (Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Safari, etc.) Go to the Steam login page. Log In to your Steam account. Once you’ve logged in, click on your profile picture located in the top-right corner.

This will take you to your Profile page. On the Profile page, click on the Videos option under the Currently Online section.

You will now be redirected to your videos window, where you can see your previously posted videos(if you’ve posted any). Now, click on the Link YouTube account option.

On the next window, click on the Access your YouTube videos button.

Now, you’ll be redirected to the Sign-In page of Google. Once you’re on the Sign-In page, choose the Google account on which you’ve posted your videos.

If it’s in another account, click on Use another account.

Now, enter your credentials and sign in to your desired account. After you’ve successfully logged in to your Google account, you’ll be asked if you want to allow Steam to access your YouTube videos. Click on Allow to continue with the process.



That’s it. Now, you have successfully linked your Steam account with your YouTube channel. You should now be able to see the videos that you’ve posted on your YouTube channel.



How to Post a Video to Steam Community Hubs?

Now that you have access to all the videos you’ve posted, the only thing left to do is to actually post them on Steam. You can do that by following these steps:

Check mark the videos that you want to post in Community hubs.

After selecting the videos, you can see different options on the right side of the video section. Now, choose the appropriate game for your video (In my case, it was a DotA2 video, so I’ll choose DotA2).

If you can’t see the related game, you can specify that in the Other/Unlisted option.

Now, click on Add video.



Your videos will now be added to the Community Hubs of the selected game. You can check this by visiting the videos section of the Community page and selecting the Most Recent option.

Related Topics

What Kind of Videos Can You Post to Steam?

Well, you can choose to post any type of video that you want as long as it meets the community standards. However, they won’t appear on the Community feed right after you’ve posted it. First, they will be submitted for review, and once they get a green flag, only then will your videos appear on the feeds.

So, you’ll have a high chance if you post them in the Community hubs of that particular game. This is a great way to promote your gameplay and keep the community alive.

Can You Download and Use the Videos that Are Posted in These Community Hubs?

The videos that you see in the Community hubs are the property of the owner. And while you may download them, you cannot use them for your personal gain.