As Mac supports duplex printing, it lifts off the burden of rummaging through your pages and you no longer have to manually flip individual pages over and over again. All you have to do is determine what you want to print on which side, and it automatically does the work for you!

Duplex printing uses its in-built settings to get everything from programs, browsers, and applications printed according to your needs. It is beneficial not only for your finances but also for the environment. Additionally, this saves time and leaves room for less error.

Keep reading to use double-sided printing and get your documents printed in no time.

How to Print Double-Sided on Mac?

If you print your document double-sided, your paperwork is reduced since you need to deal with half the number of pages than when you print on a single side.

Printing double-sided on a Mac is not a head-scratching problem. You can do it simply after changing a few settings. However, steps may vary depending on whether you have a duplex printing supported printer or a non-supporting one.

On Duplex Printing Supported Printer

If you have a printer that supports duplex printing, you don’t need any extra effort for printing on double sides of a paper. Your printer will automatically print for you without much hassle. The steps for double-sided printing are slightly different depending on which application you are using. We have mentioned steps for a few of the applications below:

For MS-Office Applications

If you are trying to print a document from Ms-Word, Excel, or, say, any PDF viewer, follow these steps to print duplex:

Open the document to be printed. Navigate to the File menu from the menu bar. Click Print from the list of options. Alternatively, you can hit Command + P on your keyboard to trigger the Print option. In the Print dialog box, click Copies & Pages dropdown and then select Layout.

Click Two-sided dropdown and choose Long-Edge binding or Short-Edge binding according to your preference.

Lastly, click the Print button.

For Other Applications

If you want to print documents other than from Ms-Office packages, the steps to print double-sided are a bit different. You don’t need to play with many options as you did in Ms-Office packages. Here, we will take an example of a PDF Viewer application for elucidation.

Here’s how:

Launch PDF Viewer and open the document to be printed. Click the File menu located at the menu bar and select the Print option. You will directly see a Two-Sided option in the Print popup. Check that and click Print.

For Web Browsers

If you are surfing the Internet in your web browser and want to print multiple pages, you can easily print them in a duplex format. No matter if you are on other apps or browsers like Safari, you can easily print in a duplex manner. However, some steps may differ.

Open the webpage on Safari that you want to print. Click the File menu located at top-left of the screen and click Print. On the Print popup that appears next, select Print using system dialog option.

In the next window, check the box next to Two-Sided beside Copies. Click the Print button.

On Duplex Printing Non-Supported Printer

If you have a printer that does not support duplex printing, there is some additional work you need to do. Nothing much; you just need to turn the pages upside down after you finish printing the odd side of the document. Then print the even sides of the document, and you are done.

Follow these steps:

Navigate to and open the document you want to print. Select File menu from the top of the screen. Hit Command + P on your keyboard. In the Print dialog box, click Copies & Pages dropdown and then select Paper Handling. Click Pages to Print dropdown and choose Odd only.

Click the Print button. After doing this, odd pages of your document will be printed. Next, you need to print the even pages. Once the printing of odd pages is completed, open your printer’s paper tray. Make the printed pages upside down and load them in the printer’s paper tray. Now select Even only next to Pages to Print. It will print the even pages of your document. Click the Print button. After the print is complete, you will see your entire document is printed in a duplex format.

Note: This technique can be quite tricky. Depending upon your printer, the printing orientation may differ, and the printer may print the documents in an incorrect order. You can test printing documents with a few pages before moving on to the long document.

What to Do if Your Duplex Printer Does Not Show a Two-sided Printing Option?

If your printer does not show a two-sided printing option or the option is grayed out, you can do minor tweaks in the System preferences and get it back.

Follow these steps:

While on your desktop background, click the Apple logo and then select System Preferences. Select Printers & Scanners menu.

You will see a list of printers in the left section. Choose the printer that you want to use for printing. After selecting the printer, choose Options & Supplies button in the right section.

In the next popup, jump to the Options tab. Check the box next to Duplex Printing Unit. Click OK to save the changes.

Note: Additionally, you can also try updating your printer drivers or removing and re-adding the printer driver if enabling the Duplex Printing Unit did not solve the problem. If you still do not see the option, printing manually is only the option.

Related Questions

What is the Difference Between Long Edge Binding and Short Edge Binding?

Long edge and short edge binding are the types of two-sided binding. If you want to bind the pages of your document like a book, i.e., leave a margin on the long side of the paper, you can choose long edge binding.

While, if you want to bind the pages like that of a notepad and leave a margin on the shorter side of the paper, choose short edge binding.

You can also say long edge binding as the portrait format and short edge binding as the landscape format.

How Does Double-Sided Printing Work?

In contrast to the printers with no duplex features, duplex printers have additional hardware embedded into them. They also have separate drivers to enable duplex printing.

Duplex printers have two categories: