How to Print From Your iPhone

Printing documents was once a very long process if the data was stored on mobile devices. For iPhones, you had to transfer the files to a computer via iTunes before printing.

With the advent of new features; however, Apple has made the printing experience from iPhones much easier. This has enabled iPhone users to no longer depend on computers to print their documents.

How Do I Print From My iPhone?

There are different ways to print from an iPhone. You can print using the Airprint or a printer app, which needs a Wi-Fi connection. If you don’t have a Wi-Fi connection, then you can also use Wi-Fi direct to print directly from your phone. Both of these methods do not require you to connect any cables.

As older generations of printers lack wireless printing, you need to ensure that your printer is updated and supports this feature.

Before starting the actual printing process, we need to configure our printer and connect it to a wireless network. For this instance, we’ve used a printer from Brother.

Press the Menu / Setting button on the front panel of your printer.

Navigate to the Network option by pressing the down arrow key. Press the Ok button.

Navigate to the WLAN option and press Ok.

Select the Setup Wizard option.

Scroll down and select your SSID from the list.

Enter the network password and press Ok.

Press the Up arrow to save the changes. The WiFi button will light up upon successful connection.



Use AirPrint

Airprint is a convenient way to print files wirelessly from your iOS devices. You can seamlessly print from your iPhone without having to install any additional drivers or software. However, there are a couple of prerequisites to this process.

Your iPhone and the printer must be connected to the same wireless network.

The printer must be Airprint compatible. You can check the compatibility of your printer by visiting Apple’s list of supported printers.

To print a file via Airprint, follow the steps:

Open the file you wish to print from your iPhone. Tap the Share icon in the bottom left corner.

From the list of given options, select your Print option.

Tap on Printer and select the available printer. In the prompt, you can also Print multiple copies of the file.

Select a range if there are multiple pages

Select the paper size

Adjust the print orientation. Tap on Print.



Use Wi-Fi Direct

Some printer models support Wi-Fi-direct, where you can directly print from your iPhone by connecting it to the printer’s network. Turn on the Wi-Fi direct on your printer, then follow the steps:

On your iPhone, tap on Settings. Tap on Wi-Fi.

Tap on the SSID of the printer. Enter the password provided in the printer manual. After connecting to the printer’s network, you can print files by following the process mentioned in Airprint.

Use Printer Apps

Most printer manufacturers offer their printer apps to help with the printing job. You can search for their app in the app store. Some of the standard apps for their printers are listed below:

Canon: Canon PRINT Inkjet/SelPHY

Xerox: Xerox Workplace

Brother: Brother iPrint&Scan

Epson: Epson iPrint

HP: HP Smart

The overall process for printing from the mobile app is similar for all the models of printers. This guide will cover printing from the previously configured Brother printer. Head to the AppStore and install the Brother iPRint&Scan app.

Open the app. Tap on the device at the bottom of the screen. Select your printer. Tap the Print icon.

Select the type of file that you wish to print.

Tap on the file and select done. Press the Print button to start printing.

Frequently Asked Questions

How to Print Text Messages?

You print text messages by taking screenshots of the conversation. To take a screenshot, quickly press and release the power and volume up buttons together. In older iPhones, you must simultaneously press the power and home buttons.

How Do I Cancel Print Jobs?

You can cancel print jobs via the print center. Here’re the steps to open the print center and cancel the print jobs: