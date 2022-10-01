How to Propose a New Time in Google Calendar

Sometimes, our busy schedules do not permit us to attend online meetings. Typically, if the organizer sends you the event request as an email, you could suggest a new time from that email. But, if the organizer did not send you an email, you can propose a new time on Google Calendar.

This article will guide you on how to propose a new time for your events on Google Calendar, so keep reading!

How Do You Propose a New Time for An Event?

Google Calendar allows guests to propose a new time for an event. Until the meeting exceeds 200 guests and is scheduled to run the entire day, you could offer a new event time. Additionally, you cannot suggest a new time for an event if you are the event organizer.

If you received an email invitation for an event on Google Calendar, you could propose a new event time by clicking on the More Options button from the invitation email. This will redirect you to Google Calendar, where you can propose a new time.

The feature of proposing time is available on all versions of Google Calendar. In this section, we have included the steps to propose a new time for each version. Follow this guide based on the device you are using.

On Web Version

If you’re a desktop user, we recommend you use the web version of Google Calendar. Launch your preferred browser and follow these steps to propose a new time for an event from the web version of Google Calendar:

Open Google Calendar, then log in with your Google account credentials. Select the event from the calendar.

From the meeting details, select the drop-down arrow.

Select Propose a new time.

From the panel on your left, locate the Your proposal section.

Select start time and end time under Starts and Ends. You can also add notes to the organizer in the text field. Click on Send proposal.

On Mobile Application

You could use the mobile application version of Google Calendar to propose a new event time. Android users can download the Google Calendar application from Play Store, while iOS users can install the application from App Store.

Refer to the following steps to propose a new time in the mobile application of Google Calendar:

Open the Google Calendar app on mobile. Click on the event from the calendar grid. Tap on the downward arrow in the bottom-right corner.

From the pop-up, select Propose a new time.

Then propose a new start time and end time from the pop-up at the bottom.

If you wish, add notes to the organizer in the text field. Tap on the arrow button to send the proposal. You will see a pop-up “Confirm RSVP” which indicates whether you will attend the event or not. Click on Yes, No, Maybe as your schedule permits.

How to Accept the New Proposed Time from the Organizer?

As an organizer, you can accept the proposed time in two ways, either through Google Calendar or through email. Through Google Calendar, you can see multiple guests sending you new proposed dates and times. With email, however, you have to manually check the guest proposals on different dates.

Sometimes, if an organizer doesn’t receive an email regarding a rescheduled request, it’s best to manually go through the calendar to review proposals.

Through Google Calendar

If you have received multiple requests for changing the date and time for the event, this option is efficient for you. You can go through all of the proposed times and see which one is the best fit for the event.

You can accept proposals from Desktop and Mobile. Follow the steps based on the device you will be using:

On Desktop

Log in with your Google Account on Google Calendar. Click on the proposed event time from the calendar grid. Click on Review proposed time on the event information.

Review the proposed time from the sidebar.

To accept the proposal, click on the Save button. If you wish, notify guests regarding rescheduling through email from the pop-up then click Send. If you don’t, select Don’t send.

On Mobile

Open the Google Calendar app on mobile then, sign in with your credentials. Select the event with the clock sign on it. You will be directed to a new page. This page will have guests’ new proposed times. Click on Review proposed time.

To accept the proposal, tap on the tick on the bottom right of the screen.

Tap on the blue Save button on the top right. You will see the edit event option. On the pop-up, if you wish to update other members about the change, select Send else tap on Don’t send.

Through Gmail

You can also review and accept the proposed time from your Gmail. When a user proposes a time, you will also receive the request in the form of an email to your Gmail account. The steps to accept the proposed time is the same for both, the web and the application version of Gmail.

Follow these steps to accept the proposed time from Gmail: