The Xbox has a hefty network menu, allowing you to easily see and change your IP address. Seeing someone else’s IP is not as easy, though.

We’re guiding you through both processes. In other words, we can teach you to find your IP and change your IP. And before that, we’re teaching you to find the IP address of another player. That way, you’ll be able to find your fellow gamers’ internet service providers and their actual location -not the full address, but their country of residence.

We’re not asking you why you want to do this. However, we must clarify that you need third-party software for the task. You won’t be able to do it through the Xbox’s user interface.

How to Pull IPs on Xbox?

Pulling the IPS of another player will allow you to check the actual location of Xbox users. There’re valid uses for the operation. You may avoid scams and wrongdoings. For example, if a user claims to be in a country, but he’s somewhere else, that may be trouble.

You need to be aware of the legal side of checking someone else’s IP without the other person knowing. Tracking IP addresses is legal, which is why all IP addresses are public. You’re in the right to know the basic physical address of the people you interact with more often on the internet. As I said, It can help you avoid suspicious activity, verify the validity of someone else’s claims, and stay away from shady people.

However, it’s not legal to do anything with the information you find. Please, only go as far as verifying the info. For example, you can’t sell it, publish it online (doxing), or use it for hacking purposes.

Lastly, someone pulling your IP could be trying to do a DDoS attack on your network, damaging your connection. So, knowing how to pull IP on Xbox will help you stay protected from hacking and scams. Namely, keep your Gamertag hidden, don’t open untrustworthy links, and avoid playing online with dishonest people.

That said, you can find the Xbox IP address of someone else in various ways, and we’re sharing the easiest ones.

Using Gamertag

The straightforward method is putting the player’s Gamertag (profile name) on an IP resolver. These will deliver the IP address and their city and country of residence. If the service doesn’t provide the address, you may need to use an extra IP lookup service to check the gamer’s address and ISP.

Once you find the IP address you’re looking for, you need to copy it on an IP lookup service to check the gamer’s address. The process will also yield the internet service provider of others. That said, our solutions should not require extra technical knowledge. You can follow these methods as a beginner.

Let’s break down these steps.

Step 1: Find the Gamertag

It is possible to hide the Gamertag through the Xbox’s privacy settings. Most people don’t do that, though. So, you can check the Gamertag like so:

Press the Xbox button on your controller. Go to the People tab. Browse the options to find the Gamertag of your friend.

If you don’t have that person added as a Friend, you may find the Gamertag while you’re talking to him on a Party chat.

Alternatively, you can follow these steps:

Press the Xbox button on the controller. Go to People. Go to Find Someone. Type the name of the person you’re looking for, or try to find him on the list of suggested friends.

Another way to find the Gamertag is by playing a competitive multiplayer game together. You may find the profile name on the leaderboard charts.

Anyhow, when you find the Gamertag, write it down. However, it is possible to hide the Gamertag through the Xbox’s privacy settings.

So if you can’t find the person, you should not try to bypass their privacy further. A better alternative would be to avoid playing with the shady person altogether.

Step 2: Use an Xbox IP Resolver

You’ll need to go to your PC for the next steps and have the Gamertag of the person you want to check.

The easiest and most common method to transform the Gamertag into an IP address is by using the Xbox IP resolver. IP Resolves are third-party professional tools that offer what you need for free (most of the time). These programs allow you to find another player’s IP address, but you need their Gamertag to make it work.

There’re various Xbox IP resolvers you can try in case one of them doesn’t work. For now, here’re the steps:

Write down the Gamertag. Go to your PC and open a web browser. Access the XResolver. Go to the Xbox Resolver tab at the left. Type the Gamertag on the box and click on Resolve. Copy and paste the IP you get on the other box.

The Resolver tool will yield the IP address, city, and country of residence.

For example, the service we shared delivers all of this information:

IP address.

Country of residence.

Region (state, department, or similar).

City.

Internet service provider.

Timezone.

Zip code.

Let’s explore an alternative tool in case the resolver doesn’t work.

Using Wireshark

Wireshark is a tool that analyzes network protocols. As such, it helps you get IP addresses. The tool works when you’re playing with the person you want to check. In essence, this is an Xbox IP puller that sniffs the IP address of other members of your gaming party.

Wireshark doesn’t work on Xbox, though. You have to install it on your PC and then pass over the PC’s connection to the Xbox (similar to how a VPN works).

The first part of the process is setting up Internet Sharing. Here’re the requisites:

Your PC needs to have two Ethernet ports. Check on the back to see how many Ethernet ports you have. If this is not the case, your PC can connect to the router via Wi-Fi.

The router must be close to your PC, Xbox, and TV or monitor. If this is not the case, then your Xbox and PC must be close-by.

Now, here’re the steps for Internet Sharing:

Connect your PC to the internet via Wi-Fi or Ethernet cable. Use the Ethernet cable if the router is close by and the PC has two Ethernet ports. Plug an Ethernet cable into the Xbox’s Ethernet port on the back. The other end of the cable should plug into your PC. Go to your PC and click the Windows button. Type “Control Panel” and open “Control Center.” Open “Network and Sharing Center.”

Go to “Change Adaptor Settings” on the left.

Right-click your network and select Properties. Click the “Sharing” tab. Check on “Allow other network users to connect through this computer’s internet connection.”



Go back to the Adaptor Settings menu.

It’s time to turn on the Xbox and test the connection by opening a multiplayer game. Now that you have the Internet Sharing set up, it’s time to use Wireshark. Here’re the steps:

Download and install Wireshark on your PC. Open Wireshark. Go to your Xbox and start playing a multiplayer game with the person you want to check. Click on Ethernet and then on Start. You will see a list full of IP numbers. Click the Capture tab at the top, and then select Capture Filters. Select IPv4 only. Type “UDP” on the top display filter. Then, click on the arrow on the right. Now come’s the hard part. You’ll have to identify a pattern to find the friend you want to check. The pattern looks like a repeating number in the “length” bar. Once you see a number repeating itself too much, that number belongs to the IP you’re looking for.

Once you have an IP address candidate, please write it down. Wireshark won’t tell you further details of the IP. If you got the IP address but not the IP details, you can check the IP online to see its information. You can find many IP services by typing “IP lookout” on Google. These services are generally free.

Still, here’re the specific steps:

Open your web browser. Go to “What’s is my IP address?“ Type the ID address on the bar and click “Get Details.”

See the details of the address on the next page (which includes country, city, state, and Zip code).

You can check your IP on the page below by clicking on this link (or the “My IP” tab).

How to Find Your Own IP on Xbox?

Lastly, let’s check how to find your IP address on an Xbox One or Xbox Series console.

Turn on the Xbox. Press the controller’s Xbox button. Select Profile & system. Select Settings. Select General. Go to Network Settings. Select Advanced Settings. The IP Address, Subnet Mask, and Gateway Address are on the right side of the screen, under “Connection.”

How to Change the IP Address on the Xbox?

If your internet is unreliable, you can swap your IP address for a static one.

A static IP address is a number you select that doesn’t change. As a result, it’s stabler than its counterpart, a dynamic IP address.

A dynamic IP address is a number the router assigns to a device every time it logs up. It shares most numbers with the static IP, and here’re the steps to get one:

Go back to the Network menu, and elect Advanced Settings

Write down the IP Address, Subnet Mask, and Gateway Address on the right. Then, select the IP settings on the left. Select Manual. Type the IP address you wrote down. However, add 10(roughly) to the last digit. For example, if the address is “201.208.206.201,” write “201.208.206.211.”

Next, type the same Subnet Mask number as before. Next, type the same Gateway number as before. Lastly, go back to the Network menu and press “Test network connection.”

If the connection is not working, try again by adding other values to the last digit.