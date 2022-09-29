By using checkmarks and checkboxes in Google Sheets, you can organize your records and data more effectively. Such features help you create tallies and attendance or polish your worksheet to present a clear result from hundreds of data.

There are several functions and formulas that allow you to insert check marks on your Sheets document. Luckily, we’ve compiled multiple ways of using these formulas in this article.

How to Put Check Mark in Google Sheets?

There is no definitive method to put a checkmark on your Google Sheet. However, you can access them directly within Google Sheets or through another external source. So, follow the steps mentioned below to apply these methods to use checkmarks on Google Sheets.

Through Insert Menu

Sheets has a checkbox option available as a part of the Insert feature. You can access this feature from the toolbar on Google Sheets. Follow the steps mentioned below to use a checkbox to add a Checkmark to your document.

Open the target file on Google Sheets. Click and hold on the first cell of the column to add a checkmark.

Drag down your cursor to highlight all the cells.

Click on Insert at the toolbar at the top of the page. Click on Checkbox.

Click on the cell with the checkbox to add or remove checkmarks.



Create a Drop Down Box

It is possible to add a checkmark on a cell by adding a dropdown box with check marks as options. You can follow the steps mentioned below to add two checkboxes to the dropdown box (with and without a checkmark).

Open your Document on Google Sheets. Click on the first cell and drag it to highlight the range of cells.

Click on Data from the toolbar at the top. Click on Data Validation at the bottom of the page.

Click on the Dropdown textbox (With List from a range) in the Criteria section.

Select List of items.

Click on the textbox and input the check mark symbol. (Preferably (𝥀) and (🗹)) Click on Save.

Google Sheets does not have a separate checkmark button to use on step seven mentioned above. So, you can copy the checkmark from step seven.

Copy From Google Docs

You can add a checkmark on your sheet by copying it from Google Docs. Follow the steps mentioned below to use Google Docs for checkmarks.

Open a new Google Docs document. Click on Insert from the toolbar.

Click Special Characters.

Type in Check on the search bar. Click on the Tick symbol you prefer.

Select, right-click and copy the Checkmark once it gets on the doc.

Right-click and paste it on the cell you want on Google Sheets.



Through Data Validation

The data validation feature allows you to add dropdown menus on Sheets. However, adding a separate checkbox using the data validation feature is also possible. Follow the steps mentioned below to add a checkmark on a cell on your sheet.

Open Google Sheets. Click on a cell or highlight the row or column of cells.

Click on Data > Data Validation from the toolbar at the top.

Click on the textbox with List from a range.

Click on Checkbox. Click on Save. Click on the checkbox to add or remove checkmarks.



Through Character Function

Commands and formulas are a common part of Google Sheets. However, there are special character codes that you can apply on a sheet to add checkmarks on a cell or range of cells. Follow the method mentioned below to use such character codes on your document.

Open Google Sheets on your browser and open the target Sheets document. Click on the cell on which you want the checkmark.

Type in =CHAR (128504) or =CHAR (10004) or =CHAR (9745) .

Press Enter.

