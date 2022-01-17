How to Quote on Discord?

If your text channels are active with a lot of members, then keeping track of specific text messages can be difficult. Text channels can go haywire with many messages popping up that you might miss something important.

Thankfully, Discord has the quote feature. It allows your texts to be in a box format and makes it easier for users to read and reply to specific messages.

So, let’s learn about the different ways you can quote on your Discord chats.

How to Quote Someone on Discord?

Quoting someone on Discord comes as a highlighted message. So, it will look different than other texts. It makes it easier on chats as it is more noticeable. Here are a few methods you can apply to type your messages in quotations.

How to Put a Quote on a Single Text?

If you are only quoting a one-line text, you can do this by using the value up (>) symbol. In the message field, use the value up symbol once and hit space. Then, you can move on to writing your single-line texts. You will automatically see that your text is in quotation marks or highlighted in dark boxes.

For example: > Only one text line is here on the chat.

Another method of highlighting text is through the backquote (`) symbol, found beside the number (1) key on your keyboard. Although it necessarily does not quote the text, it still makes it more noticeable than normal texts.

Use this backquote symbol at the beginning and end of your message. Make sure you don’t press the shift key, as you will activate the tilde button.

For example: `This text is in a quote box.`

How to Put a Quote on Multiple Texts?

If you are quoting more than one sentence in your chats, you can use the more than (>) symbol on the keyboard. To activate, make sure you use the shift button. Use the more than (>) symbol three times at the front of your text, and hit the space key, this allows you to quote multiple sentences at once.

For example:

>>> This is a text sent by the administrator of the server.

The format is in multiple sentences for viewing purposes.

End of conversation

Now, the entire multiple message field will be in a quote format.

Another method of highlighting text in multiple sentences is through the backquotes symbol(`). Use the backquote symbol three times before and after the text.

For example:

“`This is a text sent by the administrator of the server.

The format is in multiple sentences for viewing purposes.

end of conversation“`

Besides quotations and highlighting texts, another way to make Discord chats fun is by changing the text size and font styles. You can make them Bold, Italic, Underline and much more. These fun little additions make your chat box more attractive and you can stand out among your server members.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I Put Quotes Using Bots?

Yes. But it’s important to have administrator rights of the server or be the owner to activate quote bots to your text channels. QuoteBots are convenient because they allow better accessibility through a few clicks.

You can try popular Quotes bots, like Quote and Citador.

Make sure that when you download bots, they meet Discord terms and conditions guidelines. We don’t personally recommend extra plugins that are separate from custom Discord clients as the app may ensue a ban on your channels.

How Do I Address Someone Directly in a Group Chat?

There may be instances where you like to direct a specific message to a user. You can easily do this by using the (@) symbol and searching for their username from the list of options. It will give you a list of members. Just choose the user you would like to direct the message to.

Why Aren’t the Quotation Marks Working?

There might be a confusion of keys while you try to quote a message. The backquote is in this symbol (`). It looks similar to this (‘) quote mark so it can be tricky to recognize at first glance. The correct symbol is right next to the number 1 key. Make sure you don’t press the Shift button as it can open up a new command.

How to Reply to a Specific Message on Discord?

Here’s an easy way to highlight and reply to a specific message.

Navigate back to the message someone has sent you. You need to hover over the message and click on the three-dotted icon. Click on the Reply button.



Now, you can reply to the specific message sent earlier by your Discord friend.