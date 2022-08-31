How to Read PDF Aloud on Any Device

These days, most devices come with a talk-to-speech feature, commonly known as the Read Aloud feature. You can use this feature to make the computer read out any text on the screen. The Talk-to-Speech(TTS) feature very much comes in handy when you want to relax and read a book or an article effortlessly.

You can have the same experience with your PDF documents, and it is available on any device. Here is an article on how you can use this feature on your device.

How to Read PDF Aloud on PC and Mobile?

Mostly, all PDF viewer software have an integrated talk-to-speech feature. Even in mobile devices, you can enable this accessibility feature through the settings. Below are the steps on how you can read PDFs aloud on any device.

On Windows

On Windows, you have different software to view a PDF. Luckily, most software have this feature, and it’s up to you to turn it on. We have mentioned the steps for some of the most used PDF viewers below.

On Edge

Right-click on the pdf you want to open and select Open With. Then click on Microsoft Edge.

From the top menu, click on the Read Aloud icon. It will start reading the entire PDF document. You can pause and play it using the buttons on the top menu.

If you don’t want it to read the PDF file completely, you can select some text and then click on the Read Aloud icon. You can also use Voice Options to change the voice. The shortcut key for Read Aloud in Edge is Ctrl + Shift + U.

On Adobe Reader

Open the PDF file in Adobe Reader. From the top menu, go to the View Tab.

Click on Read Out Loud and select Activate Read Out Loud.

If you select some text before doing this, it will only read the selected text. You can also press Ctrl + Shift + Y to activate Read Out Loud in Adobe Reader.

Use Text-to-Speech Extensions

Some browser extensions provide this feature on any browser. So, if you use your browser to open PDF files, you can add extensions to your browser and read PDFs aloud using them.

On macOS

The macOS has a built-in text-to-speech feature, but there are a couple of ways to use it. First, you have to turn on speech through the System Preferences and then use it to read aloud any PDFs.

To do so, follow these steps:

Go to the Apple menu from the menu bar and open System Preferences. Now, click on Accessibility. From the left-hand menu, select Spoken Content. Check the Box for Speak Selection. You can also customize the System Voice and Speaking Rate from here. If you click on the Options button next to Speak Selection, you can change the keyboard shortcut for it as well. Now, open up any PDF file using the default PDF viewer. You can also use Books or other apps for this. Then, select the part of the text you want it to read. Press Command + A if you want it to read the entire PDF. Click on Edit from the menu bar, go to Speech and select Start Speaking. If you’re using the Books app, you can right-click on it, go to Speech and select Start Speaking. The default keyboard shortcut for Speak Selection is Option + Esc.



After you’ve started the text-to-speech, you will see a menu through which you can control the voice. You can press Stop, Next, Previous, Faster, or Slower. To stop the voice, you can either press click on the Stop icon from the menu. Or, you can click on the Edit tab, go to Speech, and select Stop Speaking.

On Android

Android phones also prove the text-to-speech feature, which you can enable from the settings. You can use this feature to read aloud any PDF document.

To do so, follow these steps.

Open the Settings app on your Android. Scroll down to Accessibility and tap on it. Tap on Select to Speak. If you don’t see it, you can go into Screen reader or Installed services.

Tap on the toggle button for Select to Speak to enable it.

Press OK to confirm. Now, a text-to-speech icon will appear at the bottom-right of the screen.

Open up any PDF file and tap on the Play option. Tap on the Stop icon to stop the speech output.

On iOS

There is a text-to-speech feature on iOS. But just like on other devices, you have to turn it on through the settings.

Follow these steps to read aloud a PDF on iOS: