Zoom has made meetings easier than ever. In fact, you even get the option to watch the meeting at a later point in time. Zoom has an in-built feature for this. It lets you record your meetings, including the screen sharing, the audio, participants’ names, and other options. You have access to these features even in the free version of Zoom.

There are a couple of methods to record a zoom meeting. Let’s take a look at how you can record a meeting in Zoom.

How to Record a Meeting in Zoom?

When recording a meeting in Zoom, you can either save it to your hard drive, or you can save it locally. Saving it into the cloud requires a Pro, Business, or Enterprise account. So, we will talk about the Local recording first.

Local recording lacks some features but has all the basic features you need. It records the meeting as a participant, which means that if the meeting is in speaker view, it records it in that specific view. Also, Local recording is only available in the desktop version.

To record a meeting, you must enable recordings first and then get to recording. Here is a detailed guide on how you can record a Zoom meeting and save it to your hard drive.

Enable Recordings in Zoom

If you’re on a basic account, you have to turn on the recording for yourself. But, if you have a paid plan and multiple users or groups, you must turn it on for everyone. Here is how you do it.

For Yourself

To enable recording for yourself, follow these steps.

Open the web version of Zoom. Log into your account.

Now, click on your Profile picture at the top-right of the screen. Then, select your username. From the left side panel, click on Settings. Go to the Recording tab. Turn on Local Recording.

Click on Enable to confirm.

Note: If the Local Recording option is grayed out, your administrator has not turned it on. So, you can contact your the account’s admin in this case.

For Users

To turn on recording for yourself and all the others using the same account, you need to sign in as an administrator so you can change the Account settings. Follow these steps to enable the Local Recording:

Open up Zoom’s web version. Sign into your account. Go to Account Management from the navigation menu. Now, click on Account Settings and go to the Recording tab.

Turn on Local Recording. Click on the Enable button to confirm.

For User Groups

You can enable recording for user groups by following these steps given below. But you need to be an administrator to edit user groups.

Open up the web version of Zoom. Sign into your account. Go to User Management from the navigation menu. Then, click on Group Management and go to the Recording tab. Click on the toggle button for Local Recording to turn it on.

Then, click on the Enable button to confirm. When you enable Recording, you can also check the box for some more options: Hosts can give meeting participants permission to record locally : This option will allow Hosts to give recording permission to participants.

: This option will allow Hosts to give recording permission to participants. Save chat messages from the meeting/webinar : Turning this on will save chat history when the meeting is being recorded.

: Turning this on will save chat history when the meeting is being recorded. Save closed caption as a VTT file: Enabling this option will allow hosts to save the Closed Caption(CC) of the meeting too.

Record a Zoom Meeting

Once you have enabled recording, you can record a meeting as a Host. To do so, follow these steps.

Start a new Zoom meeting as the host. Click on the Record icon. If you see options, select Record on this Computer.

To stop or pause recording, you can click on the Pause/Stop recording button. When you end the meeting, the recording will be converted into .MP4 format. You can also give permission to some participants to Record a meeting.

To do so, you can follow these steps.

Start a Zoom meeting as the host. Click on Participants. Then, click on the More option next to your preferred participant. Select Allow to Record Local Files.

How to Record a Zoom Meeting Into Cloud?

The Cloud Recording option is only available for accounts on the paid plan and is enabled by default. Cloud recording can be used on all devices, including iOS and Android. The recordings are stored in Zoom’s web portal. But, it takes a long time to process the recorded videos.

However, it has more features than local recording, like being able to separately record Active Speaker, Shared Screen, and Gallery View. You also get access to audio transcription.

Note: Only the Host and co-hosts can do this.

To start a cloud recording, you can follow these steps:

Start a Zoom meeting as a host. Click the Record button. Then, select Record to the cloud.

You can stop or pause the recording by clicking on Pause/Stop recording.

Where Can I Find Recorded Zoom Meetings?

If you haven’t changed any recording settings, you can find the local recordings in the default folder. The default folders for different OS are given below.

Windows : C:\Users\[Username]\Documents\Zoom



: Mac : /Users/[Username]/Documents/Zoom

: Linux: home/[Username]/Documents/Zoom

For Cloud Recordings, you can view them through the web version of Zoom. Here are the steps to view cloud recordings.

Open up the web version of Zoom. Sign into your account. Go to Account Management from the navigation menu. Then, go to Recording Management.

You can change where the local recordings are saved on your PC. To do so, follow these steps.