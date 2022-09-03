It is a fact that Discord doesn’t come with the inbuilt audio recording option. So, it is natural for you to try various other techniques to get hold of essential conversations in Discord. In doing so, you may wonder what methods you can implement to record discord audio.

Several inbuilt applications on both Windows and macOS allow users to record Discord audio. Besides, there are other applications

How to Record Discord Audio

Since the OS of Windows and Mac are pretty different, it is common to see different preinstalled apps providing the same functionality. You can check the guide below to know which apps to use and how to use them to record Discord audio based on your device.

Using Windows Xbox Game Bar

You can use the inbuilt Windows Xbox Game Bar to record Discord audio. Additionally, your screen will also be recorded in the process.

Here’re the steps:

First, join an audio call or a voice channel on Discord. Then, press the Windows + G buttons on the keyboard to open the Windows Xbox Game Bar. Ensure to enable the microphone while recording. Now, click on the Recording icon in the Capture section. Or, press the Win + Alt + R buttons to start recording.

After finishing your recording, click the same icon or press the same buttons to stop recording the audio. Then, click the See my captures option to see your recordings.

Using Voice Memos

Similar to Windows, Mac also comes with multiple inbuilt applications that allow you to record Discord audio. One such app is voice memos. Using voice memos, you can easily record Discord audio.

Join a Discord audio call or voice channel and open the Voice Memos app. For that, open Spotlight by pressing the command and spacebar. Type Voice Memos, and hit Return. Now, select the Record button at the bottom.

Likely, after you are done recording, simply click the Done option.

The recorded audio files are saved as ‘New Recordings,’ and you can see them in the app.

Using QuickTime Player

Another valuable application to record Discord audio on Mac is the QuickTime Player. The intuitive framework of the app makes it easy to get across to record and view the recordings.

With Discord audio ready for recording, type QuickTime Player on Spotlight and press the Return button. Then, click File on the top ribbon. Select the New Audio Recording option. Also, you can press the combination of Command + Shift + N keys to start New Audio Recording.

Now, press the Start Recording button.

Once done, press the Stop Recording button. Then, hit the Command + S keys to save the recording file. Next, name your file and its destination. Then, press the Save button.

Using Screenshot Toolbar

The Screenshot Toolbar application is mainly used for snipping a certain portion of the screen. But, many may be unaware of using it to record Discord audio. Yes, surprisingly, this app provides a recording feature you can use for recording purposes. To do so,

Open the Screenshot Toolbar by pressing the Command, Shift, and 5 buttons collectively. Now, choose either of the following: Record Entire Screen or Record Selected Portion. Then, click Record.

Press the Stop icon on the menu bar at the screen’s top to stop recording.

Using Craig Bot

Another method is the Craig bot, the recording bot used to record your voice channel audio. With the Craig bot, all you got to do is download it for your Discord server and input a command to start the recording.

Head to the Craig website and select the Invite Craig to your Discord server option.

Click the Select a server option and select your Server. You will see it underneath Add To Server. Next, select Continue.

Then, hit the Authorize option. If prompted, complete the reCAPTCHA. Now, you will see the ‘Everyone welcome Craig!’ message on your selected server in Discord. After that, input :craig:, join Servername to enable commands on the server. Replace Servername with the name of the server.

Next, join a voice channel, input the command: /join and hit the Enter key twice to start recording audio.

To stop the recording, type /stop and press Enter twice.



You can also use the Craig bot to record Discord audio on Mac, Android, and iOS devices. You can check the recording by typing /recordings , and the latest five recordings will show up. Along with the recordings, you will see Download and Delete options.

To know more about the commands, you can check out the Craig commands list page.

Note: To add the Craig bot on a server, you need an Administrative role on that particular server.

Using Third Party Applications

To record Discord audio, you can also opt to use different third-party applications such as Audacity, Bandicam, Screenflick, and OBS Studio.

Among them, we recommend the OBS Studio, which is very popular software. It is mainly used by gaming streamers to stream and record audio and video in different applications. Check our other article for a detailed description of using OBS Studio to record Discord.