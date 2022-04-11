how-to-record-screen-and-audio-at-the-same-time-on-mac

In addition to capturing a still image of your Mac’s screen, you can easily record your screen to create videos using the built-in QuickTime Player application.

However, things might get tricky if you want to add your internal sounds to the recordings.

So, in this article, let’s quickly learn how to take screen recordings with the audio running simultaneously.

How To Record Screen And Audio At The Same Time?

The Mac’s built-in screen recording feature only allows you to obtain the audio from the microphone. However, if you have screen-recorded from applications or websites, you won’t hear any sound. For this instance, you need to download and install a third-party extension. You can follow the detailed guide listen down below.

How to Screen Record with your Microphone Audio?

As mentioned above, you can easily screen record with your microphone audio without any assistance from third-party applications. But, you still need to perform minor tweaks in the QuickTime Player application.

Here are some steps you can follow.

Use the shortcut Command + Space bar to open up the Spotlight Search. Type in QuickTime Player and hit the enter key. Navigate to the menu bar and click on File. From the drop-down menu, select the New Screen Recording option. Alternatively, you can also use the shortcut Shift + Command + 5 to open the screen recording tool. You can either capture the entire or portion of the screen. Now, click on the drop-down arrow next to Options. Select your device’s Microphone. Finally, hit the Record button.

To exit out of the screen recording, head over to the top-right corner and click on the Stop icon.

How to Screen Record with Internal Audio?

To screen record with the internal output audio, you will have to install a third-party extension. Some of the popular apps and extensions include BlackHole and OBS.

In this article, we have mentioned the BlackHole extension tool. It is an open-source tool that allows you to access and pass down audio coming from other applications or websites.

Install the BlackHole Extension

Head over to the BlackHole download website. Fill in the required information and click on the Subscribe for Free Download button.

Click on the download link sent to your email address. Open up the file and follow the on-screen instructions to install the plug-in. Once the installation is complete, you will need to reboot your Mac.

Configure BlackHole in Audio Settings

Navigate to the Apple logo and click on System Preferences. Double-click on the Sound icon. Switch over to the Output tab and select BlackHole. Now, use the shortcut Shift + Command + 5 to access Screen Recording. Click on Options. From the drop-down menu, choose BlackHole. Finally, click on the Record button. After recording, switch the sound output back to your speakers. You should be able to access both the audio and the screen recording from your video.

Note:You will not hear any sound while recording because the sound from the video goes directly into the BlackHole audio output and then into the screen recording.

Configure through Audio MIDI Settings

Alternatively, you can also configure BlackHole through the Audio Midi Setup app. With this method, you can transfer the sound on both the speakers and BlackHole. Here are some steps you can follow.

Press the Command + Space bar key to launch Spotlight Search. Type in Audio MIDI Setup and hit enter. From the bottom-left corner of the window, click on the + icon. Select the Create Multi-Output Device from the drop-down options. First, check the box for your built-in speakers, and then check the box for BlackHole 2ch. For ease of access, you can also rename the Sound Output. Now, command-click on the output and select the Use This Device For Sound Output option.

Use the shortcut Shift + Command + 5 to open the screen recording. Click on the drop-down arrow next to Options. Select BlackHole and hit the Record button.

How to Screen Record with Both Microphone and Internal Audio?

If you want to screen record with both the Microphone and internal audio, then here are some steps you can follow.

Open the Audio MIDI Setup Application. Click on the + icon and select the Create Aggregate Device option. First, check the box for BlackHole and your Microphone. Rename the audio output device. Now, head over to the screen recording tool. From Options, click on the new aggregate device from the drop-down menu. Finally, hit the Record button.

How to Screen Record With Web Camera?

The QuickTime also has the capabilities to screen record your device and your web camera at the same time. So, if you’re giving out a presentation, then this function can come in extra handy.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how you can do it.

Open up the QuickTime Player application. Click on the File menu and select the New Movie Recording option to open up your webcam.

You can resize and place the webcam window anywhere on the screen. To ensure it is always on the top, go to the view menu and select Float on Top.

Now, go to the File menu again and click on New Screen Recording. From the Screen recording tool, choose your desired audio option. Hit Record, and you’re all set.

Related Questions

How to record only Audio on your Mac?

If you only want to record the audio on your mac, then here are some steps you can follow.

Open up your QuickTime Player application. Navigate to the menu bar and click on File. Select the New Audio Recording option. Finally, click on the Record button.

How to Stop Screen Recording on Mac?

To exit out of the screen recording, head over to the top-right corner of the menu bar. Next to the status menu, you will see a Stop icon. Click on the icon, and it will automatically stop the recording.

Is there a time limit on screen recording?

For mac devices, there is no limit for screen recording. However, you will need to have free space on your disk to save the screen recordings.