How To Recover Deleted Folder in Windows, Mac

Almost everyone has likely deleted some necessary files or folders by accident.

And not always you can “ctrl +z” your way out of it. Especially when you’ve permanently deleted a folder.

But, there’s no need to beat yourself up. You can likely recover the folder from recycle bin or some backups. Or, you may have to use some data recovery apps.

We do recommend not moving or copying new files to your device to improve the chances of recovery.

Recover Deleted Folder on Windows

Here are the methods you can apply to recover deleted folders on a Windows PC:

Undo Delete

You can undo to recover a deleted file or folder as long as you didn’t permanently delete it. Undoing is only possible for your last action, though. So, be careful.

Please press Ctrl + Z to restore the recently deleted folder. You can also right-click on an empty area on the directory with the deleted folder and select Undo Delete.

Restore From Recycle Bin

Any files or folders you didn’t delete permanently will be present in the Recycle Bin. To recover the folder from Recycle Bin,

Open the Recycle Bin. Search for the folder you want to recover. Right-click on it and select Restore.



Restore Previous Version

Windows also provides a recovery feature to restore to the previous folder version. The backup for this recovery comes from File History or Restore Points. So, you must have created those backups prior to attempting this method.

Please follow the steps below to restore a folder to its previous version:

Right-click on the parent directory of the deleted folder. For instance, if you want to recover D:\Temp\Test, right-click on D:\Temp. Select Restore previous versions. Choose the folder version and click Ok.



Restore From File History

You can also directly recover a folder with the File History utility. Enabling this feature is necessary to create backups of your folders. You can back up your folders in an internal drive or an external one.

Note: By default, File History will only back up Libraries, Desktop, Contacts, and Favorites. If you want to create backups for other folders, you must enable automatic backup of files using File History on the Settings app. Then, you must select which folders to back up.

Here’s how you can restore deleted folders from the File History:

Type File History on the Search bar and open Restore your files with File History. Select the folder you want to restore. Or the parent directory of the folder. Click on the green Restore icon.



Restore From Windows Backup

If you went old school and created a backup using the traditional Backup and Restore feature, you can use it to directly restore the folder. You must have manually created backups using this utility or enabled automatic backups to apply this method.

Follow these instructions to recover a folder using this tool:

Press Windows + I to launch Settings and click on Update & Security. Go to Backup. Then, search for Looking for an older backup and click on Go to Backup and Restore under it. Under Restore, click on Restore my files.

Click Browser for folders and navigate to the folder you want to restore. Select the folder and click Add folder. Select Next. Then, choose where to restore the folder and click Restore.

Recover Deleted Folder on Mac

Please find below the methods to recover deleted folders on a Mac.

Undo Delete

You can undo your last action on Mac as well. Please press Command + Z to undo the recent deletion. You can also go to the Edit menu and select Undo.

Restore From Trash Bin

You can use this method if you haven’t deleted from or emptied the Trash Bin. To recover the folder from the Trash Bin,

Open your Trash Bin. Search for the folder you want to restore. Right-click on it and select Put Back.



Recover With Time Machine

Time Machine is a Mac feature that allows you to back up your files and folders on a dedicated external storage device. You can use it to recover your folders from the storage device. Follow the directions below:

Click on the Time Machine icon from the Menu Bar and select Enter Time Machine.

If you can’t find the icon, go to System Preferences > Time Machine. Then, check Show time machine in menu bar. Check for the backup you want from the timeline on the right side of the screen.

Navigate to your folder in the backup, select it and click on Restore.

Recover From Backup/Synced Folders in Cloud Storage

If you have the backup for the folder in a cloud storage, you can easily restore it to your system.

Sometimes, the cloud drive may retain the synced files and folders even if you remove them from your local device. Or, you can likely find the deleted folder in the trash bin or the recently deleted section of the cloud drive. Make sure to check in the cloud storage if you accidentally delete any folder.

Also, if the synced cloud drive is associated with any group or organization, the administrator may be able to recover the deleted folder. There will likely be a time limit but make sure to seek help from the admin if you can’t find the folder in your cloud storage.

Recover Deleted Folder With Data Recovery Software

Even permanently deleted folders are not completely gone from the system. Your system simply marks the deleted folders’ locations in the drive as free space. Any new file or folder may use this location and overwrite the old data.

You can recover those files by using some third-party recovery software. Make sure to check the reliability of the data recovery application before using it.

It is also possible to request help from recovery companies to recover the deleted files and folders.

Related Questions

What causes folders to be permanently deleted?

You can permanently delete your folder if you perform the following actions:

Pressing Shift + Delete after selecting the folder.

Deleting folders through the Command Prompt.

Deleting folders from an external drive.

Deleting folders from the Recycle Bin.

Overwriting old files with new ones.

Why is the Restore previous versions option not available on my PC?

This issue is likely due to the absence of some important registry keys. Follow the steps below to create those keys:

Enter regedit in the Run command to open the Registry Editor. Navigate to the following registry path and create a new key as mentioned below:

Computer\HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\AllFilesystemObjects\shellex\ContextMenuHandlers\

Computer\HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\CLSID\{450D8FBA-AD25-11D0-98A8-0800361B1103}\shellex\ContextMenuHandlers\

Computer\HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\Directory\shellex\ContextMenuHandlers

Computer\HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\Drive\shellex\ContextMenuHandlers For all of them, right-click on ContextMenuHandlers, select New > Key and enter {596AB062-B4D2-4215-9F74-E9109B0A8153}.

The option should be available after restarting your PC.

How do I enable backup of other folders using File History?

Here’s how you can enable backup of any folder using File History:

Go to Control Panel > System Security > Security and Maintenance > File History. Click on Select drive. Then, select the backup drive and click Ok. In File History, click on Turn on. Then, open the Settings app and go to Update & Security > Backup. Toggle on the switch for Automatically back up my files and click More options under it. Here, you can add or remove from the list of folders that the File History will back up.

Can’t find the folder in recycle bin. What should I do?

There may be a few reasons you can’t find deleted files in the Recycle Bin. If you ever encounter this problem, here’s an article to help you out.

Why can’t I find Recycle Bin in my desktop?