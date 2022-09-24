Deleting important files by accident is probably the worst mistake one could make. Google Drive is a cloud-based storage and file synchronization service offered by Google. With around a billion users, the service provides 15 GB of free storage, which you can clear out by deleting files.

Sometimes when clearing out less important files, you may accidentally delete an important file; what a horror! However, Google Drive has an option to recover your deleted files with some limitations, of course.

How to Recover Files Deleted From Google Drive

Google Drive has the option of recovering deleted files from the Bin. Your deleted items stay in the Bin folder for 30 days until its permanently deleted. Remember, you cannot recover your files once they’re permanently deleted. So it’s a good idea to keep a copy of your files as a backup on your device.

You can recover files from all versions of Google Drive: the web version and the mobile application of Google Drive. So you can use either one of these versions to restore your deleted files from the Bin.

On Web

The steps to recover a deleted folder are very straightforward in the web version of Google Drive. If you’re a PC user, you will find using the web version of Google Drive more convenient. Refer to these steps to recover deleted files from the web version of Google Drive:

Navigate to Google Drive and sign in if you haven’t already. From the panel to your left, select Bin.

Locate, then hover your cursor over the deleted file. Right-click on the folder. Choose Restore.



Immediately after you select Restore, Google Drive will recover your file. A rectangular pop-up will appear on the bottom left half of your window. Select Show File Location to redirect yourself to the location your file has been restored. If you wish to revert the action, select Undo from the same pop-up.

On Mobile Application

You can also restore your deleted files from the mobile application of Google Drive. You can download the mobile application of Google Drive on both iOS and Android in the App Store and Play Store, respectively.

For both Android and iOS, the steps to restore a deleted file on Drive are the same. Follow these steps to recover deleted files from Google Drive:

Open your application for Google Drive. Tap on the hamburger menu on your top left.

Head to Bin.

Select the three-dot menu next to the file you wish to recover. Tap on Restore.



A pop-up will appear on the bottom of your screen to alert you about the restoration. If you change your mind about restoring the file, you can select Undo. This will immediately revert the change.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

How to Recover Permanently Deleted Files in Google Docs?

Unfortunately, you cannot recover files that are permanently deleted in Google Drive. You must recover the files within 30 days of deleting them from the Bin. If you cannot locate your file deleted within 30 days, contact a drive specialist.

Where Do Permanently Deleted Photos Go?

After 30 days of deleting a file from Google Drive, the file is permanently deleted. The permanently deleted file is wiped out from the server. As Drive already provides 15 GB worth of storage for free, it has to wipe the deleted files out of the server to create more room.