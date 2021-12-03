Valve wants steam users to buy codes because it means more money, added engagement, and additional users who might not be able to add funds in traditional ways. They make it extremely easy to redeem code on Steam, whether you’re using the desktop app or the mobile app. Since they’re available to buy both in-person and online, they’re also highly accessible.

What is a Steam Code?

A Steam code is one way to get money or games onto a person’s Steam account. At the same time, you can also add money via PayPal, credit cards, or debit cards.

Are There Different Types of Steam Codes?

There are two basic kinds of Steam codes: wallet codes and gift cards. Gift cards are codes that work like gift certificates and add funds right into the account. Wallet codes are more like game activation codes. However, they’re both entered into Steam the same way for redemption.

Where Can I Buy a Steam Code?

You can purchase a code through Steam itself, at major online retailers like Amazon, or in person at stores like Sam’s Club, Target, and Best Buy.

Buying Codes for Yourself or Others

If you’re purchasing a code for yourself, enter it on your own account.

However, codes are also a great way to gift friends money or games without having to share your payment details. Even if they don’t have the physical card in their possession, they can still enter the code and have the funds added to their account.

Can I Move Funds from My Wallet to Another Person’s After a Code Has Been Redeemed?

No. Once the code is redeemed, the money stays in the wallet of the account that redeemed it. You can’t transfer it between accounts. Make sure the person entitled to the code inputs it only on their own account.

How to Redeem Code on Steam

You can redeem Steam codes right in the Steam window. As long as you have the code at hand, it should be done in less than two minutes.

Redeem Code on PC

Use the Steam program itself to redeem your code if you’re at the computer.

Click on your ‘username‘ in the upper right of Steam. Click “View My Wallet.” Click “Redeem a Steam Gift Card or Wallet Code.” Type in the ‘code’. Double-check it once you’re done to make sure it was correctly entered. Click “Continue.”

Once you’ve finished, the money should be added to your account.

Redeem Code on the Mobile App

You can also redeem pre-paid codes on the mobile app. That way, if you’re playing with Steam Remote Play on your phone, you still have access to this important function.

Click “Store” in the side menu of the app. Choose “Account Details.” Click “Add Funds to Your Steam Wallet.” Click “Redeem a Steam Gift Card or Wallet Code.” Enter the code and click “Continue.”

The money should be added to your wallet and available right away.

What Can I Buy with a Steam Code?

Once the money is in your wallet, you can use it to purchase anything you wish on Steam. Keep in mind that you aren’t necessarily able to buy things in the Community Market just because you have the funds for them. Those purchases are linked to things like account age and status.

For example, to use the Community Market, you must have Steam Guard enabled for 15 days

Are Product Keys Different than Steam Codes?

Yes, product keys are very different and have to be entered differently. A product key is a code that entitles you to a copy of a specific game, usually purchased from a retailer or the producer itself.

Click the “Games” menu on top of the Steam app. Choose “Activate a Product on Steam.” Click “Next.” Click “I agree.” Enter the ‘code‘. It is usually letters or a combination of letters and numbers. Click “Next.” Follow the prompts to complete the redemption process.



Once the game is added to your library, it functions like a game purchased directly through Steam.

Why Isn’t My Code Activating?

To combat scams, Steam sometimes blocks codes purchased in a different currency than your home currency. For example, if you live in the United States but purchased a code out of the country using a foreign currency, it might not activate for you even if it’s a valid code.

Another likely culprit is an error in what you entered. Check to be sure you input the right combination of numbers and letters in the proper order.

You can also experience issues if the network isn’t functioning correctly. If you’re sure the code is valid and it still isn’t working, try again later.

You can also restart Steam. Look for an email confirmation that funds were added to your account. Check your wallet balance to ensure the funds weren’t already added. Steam recommends waiting two hours for the funds to show up.

If it still isn’t working, reach out to support for help.