How to Reduce PowerPoint Presentation PPT Size

When it comes to creating attractive presentations, PowerPoint offers flexibility to add exciting elements like charts, diagrams, images, videos, etc. You can use them in your slides to make them visually appealing, but the same could end up in a large PPT file.

If the size of your PPT file is too large, it can take longer to load or have issues while sharing. In such cases, reducing the PPT size can help. We have listed some proven methods, like compressing media and PPT files, that can make your presentation more manageable.

How to Reduce the File Size of Multimedia in PowerPoint?

The size of the media files, such as images, videos, or audio, contributes to large PPT sizes. You can plan to reduce the PPT size while designing the slides themselves if the ppt size is a major concern to you. Consider these tips to reduce PPT size without compromising media quality.

Insert Pictures Instead of Copying and Pasting

While adding images to the presentation, it’s always best to insert pictures rather than copy-pasting them to reduce the file size. Copy-pasting an image could omit formatting and compression that undergoes while inserting the picture and may import extra information with it.

To insert a picture onto a PowerPoint slide:

Choose a slide where you want to insert a picture. Click the Insert tab and then click Picture.

Select a photo from your device and click Insert from this dialog box.



Use Smaller Image Files

If your presentation needs a lot of images, insert pictures of smaller sizes beforehand. You can choose small-size images or lower their resolution using image editing software before inserting them into your slides.

Another tip is to insert images in JPEG or JPG format, as they usually have smaller file sizes. If the image has other formats, convert them into JPEG or JPG using any image editor.

Compress Pictures in Your Presentation

Powerpoint has an image formatting option to compress pictures to reduce the file size without losing the quality. You can compress all or any picture with these steps:

Double-click on the picture of the slide to load the Picture Format tools.

Click on Compress Pictures.

Uncheck Apply only to this picture to apply these settings to all pictures in the document.

Make sure the Delete cropped areas of pictures is checked to remove the cropped portion. Also, ensure the button for Use document/default resolution is selected.

Compress Videos and Audio in Your Presentation

Your PPT size might significantly increase importing video and audio files. If you need to reduce the overall file size, it makes sense to compress those files. You can compress these media files in the PowerPoint itself.

To compress videos and audio in PPT:

Click on the File menu and go to the Info section.

Click the Compress media drop-down.

Now choose a compression quality among these 3 quality options as your requirement.

Alternatively, you can use several free online video compression tools to reduce media size before inserting them.

Link to Audio or Video Files

Videos and audio files are generally larger, so Including media files in your presentation obviously contributes to increased PPT size. You can alternatively link the audio or video files in the PPT instead of including the actual file.

To Link to audio or video files in a PowerPoint slide:

Choose a slide where you want to link. Click the Insert tab and then click on a drop-down below Video or Audio.

To insert Video link: Click on Online Videos to insert a video link from any website.



to insert a video link from any website. Click on This Device to insert the video link from your local device.

To insert the Audio link: Click on Audio on My PC to insert an audio link from your local device.

From this dialog box, select a video/audio from your device. Click the drop-down beside Insert and click Link to File.

Subset the Embedded Fonts

We suggest using PowerPoint inbuilt fonts rather than custom fonts. If you use custom fonts, ensure you embed only characters used in your PPT instead of embedding whole font files using these steps:

Click on the File menu and go to Options. In this pop-up screen, Click on Save.

Now under Preserve fidelity when sharing this presentation, check on Embed fonts in the file

Select Embed only the characters used in the presentation.

Avoid Using 3D Models

The newer versions of PowerPoint allow you to create 3D models to make the presentation more attractive. However, using them could add up to the file size when you are already struggling to reduce size. So to reduce the size of your presentation, you can replace 3D models with stock photos instead.

How to Reduce the File Size of the Presentation?

If you are done with compressing embedded files, and yet the file size seems large, you can try these methods to compress further your PPT file:

Convert Your Presentation to PPTX Format

If you are using an older version of PowerPoint, you might be saving your presentation in PPT format. You can save your presentation in PPTX format to lower file size as it’s a new and well-optimized format that consumes less space.

To save a PPT into a PPTX format:

Open your PowerPoint presentation. Click on the File menu and click on Save as.

Click on Browse. In this pop-up window, choose *.pptx format from Save as type drop-down.

Now click on Save.

Compress Powerpoint Presentations as a ZIP File

A ZIP file is a compressed file format that reduces file size for faster sharing. If you want to lower the PowerPoint presentation size to make sharing more manageable, you can compress your PPT as a zip file.

To compress a PPT into a ZIP file:

Locate and select the PPT file in your file explorer. Right-click on your ppt file. Click Send to and choose the Compressed(zipped) folder option.

You can rename it if you wish.

Convert PPT to PDF

If you are working on a presentation and want to share with someone or save it for future reference, you can convert the PPT file to PDF format. Even though it would be difficult to modify a PPT, it takes up less space if it is in PDF format by removing audio and video files and compressing images.

To convert the PPT into a PDF:

Open your PowerPoint presentation. Click on the File menu and click on Save as.

Click on Browse. In this pop-up window, choose *.pdf format from Save as type drop-down.

Now click on Save.

Compress PPT Files Using Third-party Apps

There are many free files compressing applications to lower file sizes available online. You can rely on some high-rated or trusted websites to compress the PPT file to reduce its size. If the file size is too big, they might charge you or require login.