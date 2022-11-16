How to Refund a Game on Oculus Quest

Not every game is as great as it seems when you read the description. Whether it’s the technical side or just not getting enjoyment out of a game once you start playing, refunding something unsatisfying is always an option on most platforms. You can refund games you purchased on the Oculus/Meta platform on the same device where you made the purchase – but some restrictions may apply.

What is Meta’s Return Policy?

Meta’s return policy is pretty standard for digital games and content. You’re automatically entitled to a refund if a few conditions are met.

Time: You must have purchased or been gifted the game less than two weeks ago. Once you’ve gone past two weeks, the automatic refund period has elapsed. So, check to see when you actually got the content. You can do that by viewing your purchase history, described below.

You must have purchased or been gifted the game less than two weeks ago. Once you’ve gone past two weeks, the automatic refund period has elapsed. So, check to see when you actually got the content. You can do that by viewing your purchase history, described below. Played Hours: You can’t play the game for more than two hours. If you’ve played longer than that, the same consequence applies. There will be no automatic refund issued.

You can’t play the game for more than two hours. If you’ve played longer than that, the same consequence applies. There will be no automatic refund issued. Multiple Refunds: The content can’t have been refunded before. If you purchased something in the past, returned it, and then bought it again, don’t request a refund. You’ll be denied at this point.

The content can’t have been refunded before. If you purchased something in the past, returned it, and then bought it again, don’t request a refund. You’ll be denied at this point. Marketplace: You have to purchase it through the Meta VR Platform. If you bought it elsewhere, you won’t be able to get a refund in the same way and will have to contact the purchase platform to ask about their refund policies.

You have to purchase it through the Meta VR Platform. If you bought it elsewhere, you won’t be able to get a refund in the same way and will have to contact the purchase platform to ask about their refund policies. Data Policy: You shouldn’t clear the game data if you want to return it based on the purchase date or playtime. If you do, you won’t be able to get an automatic refund anymore because they need that information to determine your eligibility.

If you don’t meet these automatic return standards, you can still request a refund from customer service. You won’t be guaranteed to get one, but there is a possibility you will.

Some exceptions apply when it comes to returning games on Meta. For example:

You can’t return something you purchased in a bundle or anything you bought within an app itself, like DLC or in-app purchases.

Subscriptions and content from subscriptions can’t be refunded. You can cancel a subscription but won’t get a refund for a covered period.

Sometimes your local laws will require different terms or a different return period. If that’s the case, your returns will be governed by the laws where you live and play.

Refunding Oculus Games

First, gather the information you need to refund an Oculus game to see whether you’re eligible for an automatic refund. If you are, that’s the best way to get one. If not, you’ll have to interact with customer service and wait a bit to see whether you can be refunded.

Check Your Game Data

First, check out your purchase history to see when the product was purchased.

Navigate to Oculus.com with your browser. Click login and enter your username and password to sign in.

Click on your profile icon.

Click on My Orders. You should be able to see when the product was purchased.



Remember that you have two weeks to get an automatic refund after buying a game.

Check Your Time Played

Unfortunately, there is no specific way to check your time played on an app you want to return. The best thing you can do is track it yourself with a phone timer if you are considering getting a refund so that you know down to the minute how long you’ve played.

Many players have asked for a time tracker on the Oculus forums, so it may be something they roll out with a future update. Keep your eyes on the changes as they’re released.

Request Your Refund

Use the Oculus app to request an automatic refund if you think you meet the criteria. It’s the fastest way to get your money back and rid yourself of a game you aren’t enjoying.

Open the Oculus app. You should already have this installed on your phone since it’s responsible for a lot of related activity with your headset. If you haven’t downloaded it yet, do it today. Tap the Menu button.

Tap Settings.

Tap Purchase History.

Tap the game you want to return. Tap Request Refund.



According to Meta, reviewing and processing your request takes five to seven business days. You can check out where you are in the process at any time by choosing Purchase History in Settings on your Oculus app.

What Happens to Money Refunded from Meta?

If you return a game with an automatic refund, the money returns to the original source of payment. There’s no way to ask for a different type of refund without contacting customer service, but they’re unlikely to give you a refund in any other way.

Meta says to check your account and contact the payment processor if an approved refund doesn’t appear on the original payment method within nine business days.

Does the Same Process Apply to Gifted Games?

You can ask for a refund of a gifted game with the same criteria Meta uses to determine whether you get an automatic refund for a purchased game. There are a few differences with the process, though.

Open the Oculus app on your phone. Tap Menu.

Tap Settings.

Tap Manage Gifts.

Tap Redeemed. Tap on the game you want to return and then choose Request Refund.



Once you’ve refunded a gifted game, the person who bought it will be notified. If the refund is approved, the money will go back to their original payment method. You can’t exchange gifted games for credit to buy different ones.

What if I don’t qualify for an automatic return?

If you don’t qualify for an automatic return, you can still reach out to Meta and request a refund from them. They will review your request and reasoning and then determine whether to issue you a refund.

Navigate to the Meta Store Help Center. Click Meta Quest.

Click Software or Content.

Click Other Software or Content Issue.

Choose an option to request a refund. You can select from email, chat, chat via WhatsApp, or request a callback.

Explain your reasoning with your selected method and submit it to Meta. Go into detail about why you’re returning it and why you feel you should get a refund.

It isn’t guaranteed that you’ll get a refund, but there’s no harm in trying if you think you have a good reason.

Can I Play the Game While Meta Considers My Refund Request?

As soon as you request a refund, the game you requested a refund for will be locked. You won’t be able to use it or any of the content you purchased within the game itself.