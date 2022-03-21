Valorant has some of the amazing weapons in their game. And along with the weapons, Riot Games brought us some of the slick skins for the weapons. Even though the skins’ purpose is purely cosmetic, we all love buying them to make us look as unique as possible.

However, we may not always like the skin we buy or have a change of mind later. Don’t worry; you can easily refund the skins you purchased.

If you are unsure about how to refund Valorant skins, then you can go through the guide below and figure out all the steps you need to take.

Refunding Skins In Valorant

Before moving on to refunding skins, let’s take a brief look at how you get the skins in the game first. You can get skins as you progress the levels in the game or through the battle pass. However, such skins are not refundable as you did not spend any money.

But the skins you buy from Valorant Store are refundable. After purchasing the skin, if you wish to change your mind, you can follow the steps below to start the refund process.

Launch your browser and go to the Riot Games support website. Sign in using the account you made the purchase with. Scroll down to find the My Order History Option.

Once you press the button, you will see the list of purchases you made that are eligible for a refund. However, if you do not see anything, it means you do not have any items in your inventory you can refund. Hit the refund button next to the item you want to refund. Your Valorant Client will open, and the refund will be complete.

Refund Policy of Valorant

As with every other refund process, Valorant also has its refund policy. The policies are the same as for League of Legends. You can read the guidelines below and make sure your refund falls under the rules:

You can only refund if you have not used the content.

The refund process is not eligible for the item if you purchased it for more than fourteen days.

You can only refund weapon skins and VP.

You cannot refund Skins you get through agent contracts.

Things Not Eligible For a Refund

Some items in the game are not eligible for a refund. It includes the items below, including the things that you bought more than fourteen days ago:

Previously used weapons

Weapon skins that you upgraded

Radianite Points

Premium Battle Passe and their levels

Weapon Skin levels and Bundles

Character Contract Levels

Hopefully, you now know the process of refunding skins on Valorant and its policy. However, if you meet all the criteria and still cannot refund, it is best to submit a ticket through Valorant’s support website by opening a ticket.

We hope the guide was helpful to you, and you refunded the skin without any obstacles.