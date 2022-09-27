Although Chrome is still a favorite browser of many, it has its fair share of common issues. Some of them are sudden crashes, privacy and security risks, high CPU usage, compatibility issues, and so on.

When you face any such error, one effective solution that works for all is the traditional uninstall and reinstall process. This is because it erases all potential bugs, and glitches entirely. When you install Chrome again, you’ll automatically get the latest and freshly updated version. This way, you’re less likely to run into such errors again.

How to Reinstall Google Chrome on Windows?

To reinstall Google Chrome, you’ll need to first uninstall it. There are a few ways you can uninstall Chrome from your PC. One of them is using the Control Panel.

Step 1: Uninstall Google Chrome

Open the Control Panel by searching for it in the search bar.

Below the Programs option, click on Uninstall a program.

You can now view the list of all your programs. Locate Chrome and right-click on it.

Click on the Uninstall option. Windows will ask for admin permission to proceed.

You’ll now get a pop-up option asking if you want to delete your browsing data as well. This is optional but you can check the box to get rid of any additional corrupted files or bugs.

To reinstall Google Chrome, you can simply visit its website from any web browser and install it. Here’s how you can do it:

Step 2: Install Google Chrome

Launch any other browser. Visit Chrome’s website and then click on the Download Chrome option.

Open your Downloads folder and then open the ChromeSetup.exe file.

Windows might ask for the admin permission to proceed. Follow the suggested on-screen instructions to set up Chrome. Log in using your existing Google account.

How to Reinstall Google Chrome on Mac?

Although the process to reinstall Chrome on Mac is similar to Windows, there are a few settings that differ.

Step 1: Uninstall Google Chrome

Simply open Finder and locate Google Chrome from the apps list.

Drag the Chrome app and drop in into the Trash bin to delete it. From the menu at the top, click on Go > Go to Folder.

In the text field, enter “ ~/Library/Google ” and then click on Go. Doing so will open the GoogleSoftwareUpdate directory. This is your browsing data file.

Again, drag the file to the Trash bin.

Step 2: Install Google Chrome

Open any browser like Safari and then visit Chrome’s website. Click on the Download option and then select For Personal Computer. Select the Download Chrome option.

During the installation process, open the download directory. You’ll find a file named googlechrome.dmg.

Now, drag and move the freshly installed Chrome icon into the Applications directory.

How to Reinstall Google Chrome on Mobile?

Reinstalling Chrome on your mobile is a straightforward process. First, you need to uninstall the chrome application from your mobile device. Then, visit either the Play Store or the App Store for iOS and look for Google Chrome. Now, install and start using Chrome.