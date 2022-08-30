How to Reinstall Realtek HD Audio Codec Driver?

Audio drivers are a necessary component for all multimedia devices. They help communicate between the audio hardware like speakers and microphones with the operating system. Without the necessary drivers, the device will fail to produce any sound.

There could be a number of reasons such as corrupted drivers, corrupted software, or change in hardware components that may require reinstallation of Realtek drivers.

Here we’ll be looking at several methods on how you can reinstall Realtek audio drivers in your device.

How to Reinstall Realtek Drivers?

Driver files are especially susceptible to corruption if there are residual files present from the previous installations. Therefore a clean install is always recommended to avoid any problems.

Here, we’ll list the ways you can uninstall and clean up the residual files of the Realtek drivers from your device as well as show you how to install the drivers again.

Uninstall Realtek drivers

In this section, we’ll be discussing the ways you can remove and clean up the audio drivers from your device. Firstly we’ll check how to uninstall Realtek drivers from your system.

Note: If you wish to remove, install and update the drivers, create a system restore point first. This ensures that any errors during the driver installation can be reversed. Additionally, make a backup of your important files before proceeding.

Using Device Manager

The easiest and most common method for managing your device drivers is through the Device Manager. You can uninstall your device drivers from here.

To remove the old drivers from the system:

Press Windows key + R to open Run Type devmgmt.msc in the dialogue box to open the device manager

In the device manager look for the option labeled Sound, video and game controllers and double-click on it Under the options, look for drivers labeled Realtek(R) Audio Right-click on the drivers and click on Uninstall

A dialogue box will pop up asking for confirmation Click on Uninstall and then restart your device

The audio drivers should be uninstalled

Manually Uninstall Drivers

Check the driver version and compatibility with your device beforehand from the device manager before uninstalling them.

To manually uninstall and completely remove Realtek drivers from your device, firstly check the Original name and the Published name of the drivers.

To do this:

Open Run by pressing the Windows Key + R Type in cmd and press Ctrl + Shift + Enter to open command with admin privileges Now enter this command:

pnputil /enum-drivers > c:\drivers.txt

A drivers.txt file will be generated in the C drive of your device Note down the Original name and the Published name of the audio drivers. Now, take the original name and go to:

C:> Windows> System32> DriverStore> FileRepository

Inside, search for the folder with the same name as your driver’s original name Change the permissions of the folder and then Delete it.



Now to clean the Registry entries,

Open Run by pressing the Windows Key + R Type regedit to open Registry Editor

Go to HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Setup\PnpLockdownFiles

Search for Realtek related .dll and .sys files and delete them Now, go to:

Computer\HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Realtek Delete the files present in each entry Again, go to:

HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM If there are any entries labeled Services, delete them as well Restart your device

Install Realtek Drivers

In this section, we’ll be discussing the ways you can install the audio drivers to your device.

Automatic Updates

You can alternatively update the Realtek drivers automatically by the Windows Update process.

To install the drivers and update the device drivers, follow these steps:

Open Settings by pressing the Windows key + I key on desktop In the Settings menu, look for the Windows Update tab and click on it. If there is an update available, click on the Download & Install button

If the update is not available, you can manually check for updates by clicking on the Check for Updates tab in the Windows file. After confirming, wait for the updates to complete and restart your device Check for functionalities and issues

The drivers should install automatically during the next boot process of your device.

Install from Setup File

You can manually install Realtek audio drivers if you think that automatic updates are not installing the proper drivers for your device.

To do this:

Check the driver information and its compatibility with your device. Note down any necessary information Visit Realtek’s driver page and download the necessary drivers

Extract the contents of the folder and open the Setup file Proceed as instructed and accept the EULA (End User Licence Agreement) Click on Next to start the installation process Restart your device after the installation is complete Check if the driver has been installed successfully in your system

These are the ways you can uninstall and reinstall Realtek audio drivers in Windows. If the process is successful, your audio device will be working as normal. If you are still facing problems like crackling or popping, you may need to uninstall any third-party software or change hardware.