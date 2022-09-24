How to Reinstall Wi-Fi Driver in Windows

A corrupt Wi-Fi driver can cause your Wi-Fi to not function properly and cause disconnection issues. A corrupt or wrong Wi-Fi driver can even cause BSOD errors on some occasions.

In any case, reinstalling your drivers can fix most of these Wi-Fi driver-related issues. Reinstalling process basically replaces the corrupted driver files that are causing the errors and crashes.

How to Reinstall Wi-Fi Driver?

You can reinstall your computer’s Wi-Fi drivers either from the device manager or from a Windows update. Reinstalling from the device manager only installs the driver that is currently available, but the Windows update will install the latest version.

From Device Manager

You can perform multiple device operations from the device manager application. You can also use it to reinstall the Wi-Fi drivers on your computer. Here’s how you do it:

Press Windows + X and go to Device manager.

Expand Network adapters.

Right-click on your network adapter and press Uninstall device. The network adapters may also be named as “Wireless LAN” depending on your operating system.

Click on Uninstall to remove the driver from your computer.

Restarting your computer will automatically reinstall the driver.

In case your PC doesn’t install it automatically, you may have to manually download and install the driver.

Manually Reinstalling

If you perform a clean uninstall, your computer will completely remove the driver and its related software as well. Follow these steps to reinstall your Wi-Fi driver.

Press Windows + X and go to Device manager.

Expand Network adapters.

Right-click on your network adapter and click on Properties.

Navigate to the Details tab and choose Device description from the drop-down menu.

Copy the device description by right-clicking on your adapter and pressing copy.

Paste the device description on your web browser and search for the driver. We recommend using the official manufacturer’s website as they are reliable. Download the related driver from the website. Again, open device manager and navigate to Network adapters by following step 2.

Right-click on your network adapter and press Uninstall device.

Tick the “Delete the driver software for this device” and press Uninstall.

Now run the driver installation wizard we downloaded before and follow through all the steps as instructed by the installation wizard.

From Windows Update

You can also re-install the driver from the Windows update. The Windows update checks and compare the version of the software installed on your PC with its database and notify you about it.

Here’s how you can update Windows:

Press Windows + X and go to Device manager.

Expand Network adapters.

Right-click on your network adapter and press Uninstall device.

Go to Settings by pressing Windows + I > Update and security > Windows Update.

Click on Check for updates to check for any available updates. This will notify you of available driver updates, including the previously uninstalled Wi-Fi driver. It will then prompt you to download the update. Once the download is completed, your PC will automatically install it. Restart your PC.

Does Reinstalling Also Update Drivers?

When updating the Wi-Fi driver, it will make changes to the update files only. Depending on the updated files, there is no guarantee that the corrupted ones will be replaced.

Whereas reinstalling a driver will remove all the driver files and replace them with new files. Reinstalling may take longer than a general update but it is more consistent at fixing problems. It works well when dealing with corruption issues unless the installation media itself is corrupted.