How to Remove a Bookmark on Mac

While surfing the internet, it’s natural to end up bookmarking a bit too many websites for our own convenience.

So, it’s important to remove the ones we don’t need anymore. But, how do you exactly delete a bookmark? Here are some steps to delete bookmarks in your Macbook in various browsers.

Delete Bookmarks in Safari

Here’s how you can delete a bookmark in Safari.

Launch Safari by clicking on its icon. Click on the Sidebar at the farthest left corner of the screen. The sidebar provides you with a one-click access to the items you use the most. The Sidebar provides you access with three things; Shared with you, Bookmarks and Reading List. Make sure that you click on the Bookmarks. This presents you with the list of all bookmarks that you have saved prior. Now select the bookmark that you would like to delete by Control Clicking on it. Click on Delete. Now, you have successfully deleted a bookmark.

Alternative Way to Delete Bookmarks in Safari

Launch Safari on your Macbook. You will be able to identify a row of shortcuts to bookmarks placed under Favorites on the screen. Control Click on the bookmark you would like to remove. Click on Delete.

Delete Bookmarks in Mozilla Firefox

Here’s how you can delete bookmarks in Mozilla Firefox:

Launch Firefox Browser by clicking on its icon. Click on the Application Menu located at the far right of the browser window. Click on the Bookmarks Option once the slide appears. Select the bookmark that you would like to delete. Control Click on the selected bookmark. Select the Delete option. You have successfully deleted your unwanted bookmark. Remove as many as you would prefer to.

Delete Bookmarks in Google Chrome

Here’s how you can delete bookmarks in Google Chrome:

Launch Google Chrome. Click on the triple dotted line option at the farthest right of the top menu. Select the Bookmarks Option once the slide appears. Click on the Bookmark Manager. Control Click the bookmark you want to Delete. Click on Delete. If you would like to delete multiple bookmarks at once in Chrome, press Command key while selecting the bookmarks to be deleted. Proceed to Control Click and select Delete.

How to View Bookmarks Using Shortcut Keys on Mac?

You can also simply press some vital keys on your keyboard to access Bookmarks swiftly. Here are some shortcut keys to viewing bookmarks in different browsers in your Macbook.

Safari Ctrl+ Command+ 1 Mozilla Firefox Ctrl+ Shift+ B Google Chrome Command+ Shift+ B Microsoft Edge Ctrl+ Shift+ O

How to Organize Bookmarks in Your Macbook?

If you’re overwhelmed by a lot of bookmarks, you can organize them in different folders so that they’re easier to access. Organizing your bookmarks greatly saves you the hassle of digging them up from the list of many. You can separate your Work Bookmarks, Leisure Bookmarks, Inspirations and so much more following a few easy steps.

Head over to Safari and Click on the Sidebar icon and press Bookmark when the slide appears. Under Favorites, Control Click on the available space and select New Folder. You can also opt to control click right below any saved bookmark. After renaming the new folder with your personalized title, you can drag your previous bookmarks into it. Simply drag a bookmark and drop it into your new folder. You are now free to organize your bookmarks in specific folders.

How Much Space Do Bookmarks Take Up?

Bookmarks hardly take up any space in your Macbook. They mostly only save the website URL and not the contents within. Given the browser might slow down a bit, it isn’t a problem to bookmark as many websites as possible. Bookmarks themselves, only take up the amount of space in your Macbook to save the URL.

If your URL is 35 characters long, it will require 35 bytes of storage. Likewise, if it is 80 characters long, it will take up 80 bytes of your MacBook storage.

Some bookmarks might allow you to store other details such as titles, descriptions, keywords, or even screenshots. However, this doesn’t take up much space either.

Related Questions

Does the Page Remain the Same Once I Have Bookmarked It and Revisit It Again?

As a bookmark only saves the location of a webpage and not the contents of the webpage, this is not possible. The contents of the page may change by the time you return again.

How Many Bookmarks Can I Keep?

There are no limitations to keeping a bookmark. If you’d like to, you can bookmark thousands of web pages as well.

What Can I Do When I Forget to Bookmark the Desired Webpage?

You can simply head over to your Browser History and reload the page in order to bookmark it instantly.