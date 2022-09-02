If Discord is your go-to platform, it’s fun to be a part of the community on multiple different servers. You can organize these servers in folders as well. However, if you don’t prefer the appearance and want a more minimal look, you can also remove such folders.

Luckily, Discord has an easy method to create or remove these server folders. So, hang on tight and follow this article to get rid of your unwanted Discord folders.

How to Remove a Folder in Discord?

You cannot delete a server folder in one click. To do so, you’ll need to remove each server in the folder individually.

You can go to the server list and remove your folders. You can easily clear the target folder through the drag-and-drop method. Follow the process mentioned below for this.

On PC

Open your Discord App You can locate the server list on the left side of the screen. Click on the folder you want to remove from the server list.

Click and hold a server in the list.

Drag the server icon from the folder and drop it in the outer area.

You need to drag the server beyond the shaded area representing the folder’s boundary.

Repeat this process for all the servers in the folder After you remove the last server, the folder gets removed.

On Mobile

Your Discord account stays synced across all your devices. So, if you’ve removed the target folder from your PC, do not repeat it on your phone. If not, follow the steps mentioned below:

Open your Discord App You need to open the server list by clicking on the three lines at the top left corner of the app.

Click on the folder you want to remove from the server list on the left side of your screen.

Press and hold a server inside the folder Drag the server icon from the folder and drop it in the outer area.

Repeat this process for all the servers in the folder After you remove the last server, the folder gets removed.

Removing the Discord folder basically requires you to drag the servers within and drop them elsewhere. The process is the same for Discord users across all devices.

Related Questions

Can You Delete Multiple Folders at Once on Discord?

Unfortunately, you cannot delete or remove multiple Discord folders at once. You can follow the steps mentioned earlier and clear all the servers within a single folder. Then, repeat the process for each folder you want to delete.

Can I Remove a Folder on Discord by Logging Out?

Upon logging out of a Discord account, your account data is removed from the application. However, the data and settings within the account stay intact. So, logging out does not remove folders from your Discord account.

Does Clearing the Cache Remove Folders in Discord?

Applications use cache memory to store data on a temporary basis. They allow applications to access required data faster. But they do not tamper with the data within the application. Deleted cache memory does not alter the status of servers or folders in your Discord app. So, clearing cache memory does not remove your folders on Discord.