how-to-remove-a-google-account-from-chrome

Whether you want to use a new browser or want to start using a new PC, it’s a good idea to remove your Google account from Chrome. This way, you can keep your personal data safe.

However, since Chrome is vast, there are many ways you can remove your Google account. So, let’s look at the many ways to remove a Google account from Chrome and other platforms.

Removing a Google Account from Chrome

There are two ways you can remove your Google account from Chrome. You can delete a Google profile through chrome settings and also delete the user data through the file explorer.

Deleting a Google Profile

Google chrome profile makes it easier to create, customize or switch to different accounts within Chrome. Here’s how you can remove Google Account from Chrome:

Launch Google Chrome and click on your profile in the top-right corner. Click on the gear icon to open Settings that’s beside Other Profiles.

You’ll now see a new pop-up window where you can view all the profiles. Choose a profile you want to remove and click on the three dots to open More Actions. Click on Delete.



You might see different names in the Settings depending on the current version of your Chrome.

If you want to turn off syncing your Chrome data across devices and sign out from Chrome, you can do it from your settings.

Click on the three dots in the upper-right corner and go to Settings. On the side of your name, click on Turn Off.

You’ll see a pop-up option asking you to confirm your action.

You can also check the box to clear all data, like bookmarks, history, passwords, and such.

Delete Chrome User Data

This is another way to remove all Chrome user data from your PC. Here’s how you can do it:

Hold down Win + R keys at once to start the Run dialogue box. Type “ appdata ” and click on OK. Click on Local. From the list of folders, click on Google. Click on Chrome > User Data folder. Select the user profile and delete it.



Note: Deleting the user profile only removes your account from the Google Chrome. All of the users data are intact and can be accessed anytime.

Removing a Google Account from Safari Browser

You can follow these steps to remove your Google account from Safari:

Open Safari and login to Google.com . Sign out of your account by tapping on your profile icon and selecting the Sign Out option on the top-right corner. Click on the profile icon again and tap on Remove.

Select your desired account and tap on Done.

Removing a Google Account from Mobile

Removing a Google account from your phone is different from signing out your Gmail Account. The account on your phone is used to verify you as a user on your device. You can see the linked accounts on your Settings. So, if you want to remove your Google account from your mobile device, you can follow these steps:

On Android

Go to Settings. Go to Accounts. Select your desired account and tap on Delete Account.



Your phone may ask you to enter your password or PIN to verify your actions. Please note that some settings may differ based on your phone model.

On iPhone

Open Settings and tap on your Apple ID profile. Tap on Name, Phone Numbers, Email.

If you have linked your Google Account, it’ll show up in the Contactable At section. Tap on the Edit option. Now, you can tap on the red circle beside the email id to remove it.

Now, tap on Delete.

Removing a Google Account from Gmail

On the Web version of Gmail, if you want to remove only one Google account from Gmail, there’s only one option available to sign out. Click on your profile icon and click on Sign Out of All Accounts. This will sign you out from multiple Gmail accounts from Chrome.

On Android

Open your Gmail and click on the profile icon. Tap on Manage accounts on this device. You’ll see a new page where it’s named Accounts & Sync. Click on Google.

From the list of accounts, click on one. At the bottom of the page, click on More. You’ll get two options, i.e., Sync Now and Delete Account. Click on Delete Account.



Please note that some settings may differ depending on your phone’s brand.

On iPhone