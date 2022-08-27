Hulu’s six-profile feature allows users to track their streaming experience. However, there can be times when you need to remove a profile on Hulu. The user might no longer use their profile. Or, you might need to remove a profile to replace it for a new user.

Removing a profile is as easy as adding a profile. You can delete a profile selectively or all profiles at once. Let us guide you on deleting a profile on Hulu with simple steps.

How to Remove a Profile on Hulu?

You can choose and remove profiles from your Hulu account’s Manage Profiles Settings. But, you cannot remove your primary profile from the account by default. Moreover, you must note that you cannot recover your profile when you delete it. So, while deleting a profile, you must select it attentively.

You can check out the website, TV, and mobile steps below.

On Website

Go to Hulu Website and sign in to your account Click on your Profile icon at the top-right corner Choose Manage Profiles

Navigate the Profile you wish to remove and click on the Edit icon next to it

On the Edit Profile dialogue box, choose Delete Profile

Again, click on Delete Profile in order to confirm

On TV

Launch the Hulu app on your smart TV From the menu at the top, Go to your Profile Icon and choose Profiles

Highlight the Profile you want to delete. Then click on the Edit icon next to the profile

Click on Delete Profile

Again, choose Delete Profile to confirm



On Mobile

Open the Hulu app on your mobile and login into your account Navigate to Account Tab at the bottom-right corner Tap on your Profile Name to expand the menu

Tap on Edit in the top right corner From the list of profiles, choose the Profile you wish to delete Tap on Delete Profile

Again, choose the Delete Profile option on the pop-up box

How to Remove All Profiles on Hulu?

You can also remove all profiles at once on Hulu. Doing so will delete all watched history, settings, and preferences. However, your primary profile remains unchanged.

You can perform steps on the Hulu Web Browser only. Here are the steps for it.

Launch the Hulu website on your web browser Log in to your profile and click on your Profile Icon in the upper-right corner Choose Account

Scroll Down and navigate to Privacy and Settings Click on California Privacy Rights

On the Manage Activity tab at the right, check the box for Profiles

Click on Clear Selected

Is It Possible to Remove the Main Profile on Hulu?

As mentioned above, there is no option to remove the main profile on Hulu by default. However, there are two ways you can manage your main profile. You can delete all your watched history if you want to reset your profile activities. You can also remove contents from My Stuff.

Similarly, you can request account deletion from your account Privacy and Settings. Deleting your Hulu account will clear all your personal information along with your primary profile. But, firstly, you must cancel your subscription before deleting your account.

If you want to delete your account, you can check out the steps given below. However, once done, you can not undo it. So, proceed only when you are sure about it.