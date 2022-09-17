Over the years, your console may get full of users and accounts. We’re here to teach you how to remove accounts from PS4 and PS5?

It’s easy to delete accounts on PS4 and PS5. These may be accounts from other people not using your console anymore or old accounts you have abandoned.

PlayStation consoles offer a straightforward way for the task. You can remove users through the interface, even if you don’t have an internet connection. Moreover, you can remove accounts that belong to a family group or remove an adult as an administrator of a family group.

When to Remove Accounts From PS4 And PS5?

If your PS5 or PS4 is your main entertainment system, there’s a chance various accounts are living in the system.

The number of users can sum up and become an overwhelming factor. Moreover, the more users on the console, the faster your storage will run out.

Moreover, you may like to keep your digital spaces clean and tidy. So, removing old and unused accounts is a great way to do it.

Another reason to delete accounts is that you don’t want to share your content with these users anymore. If you enable Primary PS4 / Console Sharing & Offline Play (PS5), all your device’s users can play your games. You can put a stop to this as well.

Deleting old PlayStation Network accounts from your PS5 or PS5 consoles is quite handy. It will help you get some extra space, make it ready to sell, or help you organize the system. You should consider removing accounts from your PS4 and PS5 console on the following instances: When you delete an account from the PS4 or PS5, its game stats, achievements, and screenshots will also get deleted. Also, you will lose access to the games and apps these accounts have unless you have bought these games and apps as well.

How to Remove Accounts From PS4 and PS5?

The process to remove accounts is similar on PS4 and PS5. Nevertheless, because these consoles have different interfaces, we need to share the specific steps for each option.

In general, you have to go to the Users menu, find the users you want to remove and move these users to the trash.

On PS5

Here’re the steps to remove accounts from the latest Sony PlayStation console.

The first step is to close any game or app you’re playing or using.

Press the controller’s PS button. It will take you to the home screen. Highlight the game or app you’re using from the home screen. Press the controller’s Options button. Select the “Close Game.”



Ensure you’re not running any game or app before completing the following steps. Let’s continue:

Go to the console’s home screen. On the home screen, go to the top, towards the cog icon. It’s the Settings, so enter the Settings. Go to Users and Accounts. Go down to Users. You’ll see the list of users on the console on the right. You can add a new account by pressing +Add User or delete users by pressing the trash icon next to the account you want to remove.

These are all of the steps you need. You can add back the accounts with the “+Add account” button, so the damage is not permanent.

After you delete the account, you can keep playing as usual. Regardless, you should check you’re using your account like so:

Press the PS button on the controller while you’re on the home screen. On the bottom menu, go to the right and select Profile. Select Switch User.

Select your user.

This method allows you to delete family members as well. On PS4, you need to delete these accounts with other steps.

On PS4

Like on the PS5, the first step is closing any game or app you’re using:

Press the PS button on your controller to go to the Home screen as you play. Hover over the game you were using on the home screen. Press the Options button. Select the “Close” option, like “Close application.”

Let’s continue by closing the accounts:

Ensure you’re using the console’s primary account. Go to Settings. Go to Login Settings. Select User management. Moreover, ensure you enable “Log in to PS4 Automatically” to keep your account working properly.

Select Delete user.

Select a user and delete it by pressing Delete.



Lastly, you should ensure you’re using your account after you delete the others:

Press the PS button on the controller. Go to the Power menu. Select Switch User. Select your user.

How to Remove an Account That Belongs to a Family Account on PS4 and PS5?

The process is slightly different in this case. This refers to the account of underaged users on your console. If you’re the only adult or the adult and the primary owner, you’re the family manager.

On PS4

Go to Settings. Go to Parental Controls/Family Management.

Select Family Management.

Select the profile you want to delete. Select Delete User Profile.

Alternatively, you can select an adult account from the group and choose to remove it as a family member. It would take out the adult’s ability to restrict other children’s accounts.

On PS5

You can delete accounts that are part of the family group with the steps I explained above. However, you can take out an adult account from the family group, which takes out their ability to restrict children’s accounts.

Go to Settings. Select Family and Parental Controls.

Select Family Management.

Select the adult member of the family. Select Remove from your Family.

How to Deactivate Your Primary Account?

Now that you’re removing accounts from your console, perhaps you’re getting ready to sell it.

Before you sell it, you should deactivate it as your primary console. That way, you can activate the feature on your next PlayStation. The features allow you to share games with other console users and play games offline.

On PS4

Select Settings. Select Account Management Select Account Settings Go to Activate as Your Primary PS4 Select Deactivate.

On PS5

Go to Settings. Go to Users and Accounts Go to Other on the left. Go to Console Sharing and Offline Play on the right. Select Deactivate.

On your potential next console, you will have to activate the feature via the same steps.