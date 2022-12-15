The Activation Lock is one of Apple’s additional security features. When using a used iPhone, this screen only displays when the previous owner still has their Find My feature turned on. The purpose of this verification method is to ensure all the data of the respective owner stays intact even when stolen or lost.

In other cases, it also shows up when you don’t enter the correct Apple ID credentials when erasing the iPhone. Sadly, there’s no official and direct Apple-approved method to get past the activation lock. But, if it’s not possible to contact the owner in any way, there are still a few possible solutions to bypass the activation lock.

How to Remove Activation Lock Without Previous Owner?

To dodge the lock without the owner, the only helpful solution is to use a specific DNS (Domain Name Server) bypass technique. When we make a request to activate the device, your iPhone first connects to its respective DNS and then redirects the request to Apple’s servers.

How this method works is that we’ll add a different DNS before your device can make contact with Apple’s servers. By doing so, we can redirect the device to take us to an external server where we can view the iPhone’s additional functions. Then, we can trick the iPhone into erasing the requirement of an activation lock. In simple terms, we’re going to change the iPhone’s web pathway.

Set up the iPhone with the suggested settings as usual. Then, make sure you’re on the Wi-Fi settings page. Connect to any available network and then select the small info icon highlighted in blue beside the connected network.

Tap on Configure DNS.

You’ll see two options, Automatic or Manual. Select Manual and then tap on the Add Server option.

Then, enter any DNS value. Here are some examples:

USA: 104.154.51.7

Europe: 104.155.28.90

Australia, Africa, and more: 78.109.17.60

Asia: 104.155.220.58



Tap on Save and go back to the previous page. Select the custom network you just created. Type in its password and select Join. Now, when you notice that the iPhone asks to activate, tap on Back and then start using it how you normally would.

Your iPhone should now have no problems continuing as a new phone. If, somehow, you’re still stuck on the Activation lock screen, another way you can get rid of the lock is to use third-party software.

Another ideal option is to contact Apple Support. You can contact Apple Customer Care service to remove the activation lock on your device.

Is DNS Bypass Effective and Safe?

The DNS bypass method is usually safe to perform, and it works to unlock only certain features of your iPhone. It’s not as risky as jailbreaking your device. Yet, it’s still a temporary solution and isn’t a fail-proof method. Considering Apple’s tight security policies, it mostly only works on older versions of iOS and not on newer ones.