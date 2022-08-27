How to Remove All Hyperlinks on Excel

Hyperlinks can be really annoying while viewing or editing an Excel spreadsheet. While other office programs like Word require you to press and hold the Ctrl key before getting redirected by a hyperlink, Excel automatically opens the directed link.

It is always a good idea to disable hyperlinks in Excel before editing content to avoid getting redirected every time you click on a cell with a hyperlink. If you’re looking to remove all hyperlinks on Excel, you’ve reached the right spot!

Keep reading this article to learn more about how you can remove all hyperlinks in Excel and how you can avoid getting URLs linked.

How to Remove All Hyperlinks Excel?

The process of removing hyperlinks varies depending on the Excel version you use. To know your Excel version, go to File > Account. You can view your Excel version under Product Information.

There is no feature of removing all hyperlinks in the versions prior to the 2010 version. However, we have included a workaround for this problem in this article.

On Excel 2007 and Earlier

As we’ve mentioned, there’s no dedicated feature to remove all hyperlinks from your worksheet. Nevertheless, here is a workaround you can follow to get rid of all hyperlinks on your workbook:

Open your workbook. On a different cell, enter any letter from your keyboard. For instance, you can enter the letter ‘a‘. Select the cell and on your keyboard, hit the combination Ctrl + C to use the copy. Select the cells with the hyperlinks and right-click on them. From the list of options, click on Paste Special. Under Operation, select Multiply. Click OK.

This should remove the hyperlinks from the selected cells.

On Excel 2010 and Later

Removing hyperlinks is a breeze if you own the 2010 or later versions of Excel. You can remove hyperlinks in a matter of two clicks.

Refer to the following steps if you own the 2010 or later version of MS Excel to remove hyperlinks from your workbook:

On your keyboard, use the Select All shortcut (Ctrl + A). Right-click on the workbook. Select Remove All Hyperlinks.

Other Ways to Remove Hyperlinks

There are other ways you can remove hyperlinks from MS Excel. Let’s say you only want to remove a single hyperlink. In that case, you cannot use the steps mentioned above, as they’ll eliminate all the hyperlinks from your workbook.

Similarly, you can avoid using hyperlinks altogether by disabling automatic hyperlinks. In this section, we will look into other workarounds to remove hyperlinks from your workbook on Excel.

Using ‘Remove Hyperlink’ Option

Removing a single hyperlink is the same for all versions of Excel. To remove a hyperlink from a cell in Excel, simply right-click on the cell with the hyperlink. From the list of options, select Remove Hyperlink.

Turn Off Automatic Hyperlink

The program automatically creates a hyperlink whenever you enter a URL in one of the Excel cells. Although this is for a user’s convenience, you can disable it if you like.

You can disable automatic hyperlinking from Excel options through these steps:

Launch MS Excel. From the homepage, select Options in the bottom-left corner. If you do not see Options, click on More > Options. From Excel Options, select Proofing from the panel to your left. Select the AutoCorrect Options button. Head to the AutoFormat As You Type tab. Deselect the box next to Internet and network paths with hyperlinks.

When you enter any URL into your sheets, Excel will not create its hyperlink.

Remove Hyperlink for Paste

If you’re pasting a link into your Excel sheet, Excel will automatically hyperlink it. You could disable automatic hyperlinks, but what if you didn’t only want your pasted content not to be hyperlinked? In this case, you can remove hyperlinks from Paste Options.

Follow these steps to remove hyperlinking from copied URLs on your Excel sheet:

After you copy the URL, right-click on an empty cell to paste the URL. Under Paste Options, select the second paste with the numbers.

Excel will paste the hyperlink on the selected cell.

Use Notepad

If you find using any of the methods mentioned above confusing, we have just the trick for you. Word Processor, such as Notepad, does not support hyperlinks. If you paste any link in such processors, they will automatically convert it to normal text.

If you want to convert a sea of hyperlinks into normal text, you can simply copy and paste it to Notepad. Notepad will convert the hyperlink to normal text. Then, you may copy the text and then paste it into your Excel sheet. The link will automatically be converted to normal text in the Excel sheet.