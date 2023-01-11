How to Remove App From Roku?

If you no longer use a specific channel on Roku, removing it is the best way to clear cluttered space. However, sometimes, you might also have to delete the channel when it stops working. Whatever the reasons are, removing channels is quite simple on Roku.

When you download apps, Roku automatically adds them to the Home Screen. So, the quickest way to remove channels on Roku is from the Home. Besides, you can also use the official Roku mobile app to delete channels if your remote is not working.

From Roku Home

From Roku Home screen, you can easily delete free channels with the Remove option. Although for premium channels, you need to cancel your subscription before removing it.

Remove Free Channel

Press Roku remote’s Home button.

Using the Directional pad of remote, browse through Channels on the right panel.

Locate and highlight the Channel you wish to remove. Then, press Star * button.

Pick Remove Channel.

Again, select Remove.



Remove Premium Channel

Press Home button

Navigate to the list of Channels on the right panel.

Highlight Channel. Press Star * button.

Pick Manage Subscription.

Choose Cancel subscription.

Again, confirm to Cancel subscription.

Select Done.

Again, highlight the Same channel and press Star * key on your remote. Click on Remove channel.

Again, pick Remove.



From Roku Channel Store

Another way to remove channels is from your Roku Channel Store. You can browse through the streaming channels menu and find your channel to remove. The downloaded channels will have a tick mark on the bottom right.

From Home Screen, navigate to Streaming Channels.

Now, browse through the channel. Once you find the installed channel, press OK button.

Pick Remove Channel.

Again, choose Remove to confirm.



From Roku Mobile App

You can also delete channels from the Roku mobile app. But for this, you must connect your smartphone and Roku to the same Wi-Fi network. This method can come in handy when your remote is not working.

You need to sign in to your Roku account to add or remove channels. When you remove channels from the app, it will be gone instantly on your Roku devices. Although if it still appears, restart your Roku to refresh changes.