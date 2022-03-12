Google Chrome has many options for themes if you want to customize your Chromium browser or avoid the blinding white interface.

However, these themes only affect the Google pages, new tab pages, and Title and Menu bars. The internal pages, however, do not change. Chrome offers a simple Reset to Default feature if you ever want to revert these changes.

The only time you can’t revert to the default white theme is when Windows forces the dark mode as default. You need to disable this setting in such cases.

How to Remove Chrome Themes

Chrome comes with an easy interface to navigate on its settings. There are many themes available for Chrome in chromium web store. Changing the theme to another directly removes the first theme.

If you want to restore it to the default white theme, you can use the following methods:

Restore to Default in Chrome Settings

The normal process to remove your current theme is to use the Chrome settings. Follow these directions:

Click on the menu icon (triple dot) and select Settings. You can also enter chrome://settings/ in your address bar. Click on Appearance at the left sidebar. You’ll find Reset to default on the side of the theme option. Click on it to reset the theme.

Through Customize Chrome

Chrome also has a way to customize the background and colors for themes. You can also remove your current theme from such settings. Follow these steps:

Click on the pencil icon located at the bottom right of the screen in a new tab on your Chrome browser. Go to Color and Theme and choose Uninstall. Then, click Done.

Remove Theme in Android

In Android, you can only use Light or Dark themes for Chrome. You can select the Light theme to remove the Dark one or vice versa.

On your Chrome browser, tap on Menu (triple dot) and select Settings. Tap on Theme. Here, you can select the theme you want. Choose the other option if you want to remove your current one. You can also choose System default to revert to the default theme in your browser. It may be light or dark theme depending on your system.

Still Can’t Remove Chrome Themes?

If you can’t remove the themes using the methods above, your browser may be forcing some settings. Some flags in Chrome alter the default settings. Disabling these flags should solve the issue. If not, restoring Chrome settings is also an option.

Disable Auto Dark Mode for Web Contents

Chrome has a flag that forces the dark theme on all web content. In this case, you cannot remove the dark theme as it is considered the default. It may be the reason you can’t remove a dark theme in your browser. To disable this flag,

Type about:flags or chrome://flags in the address bar. Locate Auto Dark Mode for Web Contents. You can use the search tool (Ctrl + F). Change it to Default or Disabled from the drop-down list. If it is already Default, move on to other steps. Click on Relaunch to reopen your browser with changed settings.

Reset Browser Settings

You can reset your browser settings if other options do not work. It does not reset all the settings. However, the extensions and themes fall under the category of the configurations that reset. These settings may revert if you have synced devices, so reset settings for all devices with sync off.

Click on the menu icon (triple dot) and select Settings. You can also enter chrome://settings/ in your address bar. Click on Advanced at the left sidebar. Then select Reset and cleanup or Reset settings. Choose Reset settings to their original defaults and click on Reset settings.

Create a New Chrome Profile

A new profile starts with all default settings. If you don’t care much about your old one, this method might be a good idea when others prove ineffective.

Click on the Profile icon on your Chrome and select Add. Enter relevant info for your new profile.

You can also delete your old profile. To erase it from the browser, follow these steps:

Click on the Profile icon on your Chrome and select settings (cogwheel). Then, click the triple-dot icon on your old profile and choose Delete. Finally, confirm with Delete.

Note: It is also possible to use the file explorer to delete the profiles. Go to %localappdata%\Google\Chrome and delete the User Data folder. It removes all profiles from your Chrome and forces it to

Frequently Asked Questions

Why Does the Background Image Remains Even After Removing the Theme?

Chrome has separate customization for background images. Removing a theme does not affect any background changes. If you want to remove the background, you need to use the Customize Chrome tool.

Click on the pencil icon on the lower right of the new tab. In the Backgrounds, select Classic Chrome and click on Done.

Why Does My Mac Chrome Browser Still Have a Dark Title Bar?

This might be a case of enabling the Increase contrast setting. In Mac, doing so makes a few applications, including Chrome, show darker color for their title bar. It may have given you the illusion of a dark theme. You can disable it from the Accessibility settings.

Go to Apple icon > System preferences > Accessibility > Display. Here, uncheck the Increase contrast option.

Why Does My Chrome Theme Not Work in Incognito Mode?

The Enable Incognito brand consistency in the desktop flag in Chrome forces a consistent default style for incognito mode. Go to about:flags , search for this flag, and set it to Disabled or Default.

You can also find the Allow widgets to inherit the native theme from its parent widget flag. Disabling this prevents some widgets in the incognito mode window from inheriting properties of the parent theme. So, enable it in such cases.

What to do if my chrome theme is too small and can’t go full screen?