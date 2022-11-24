When listening to music, its widget appears on the lock screen by default. It allows you to control it without unlocking the mobile. However, when you are done listening, the widget does not disappear and takes up unnecessary space on the lock screen.

Simply quitting the music widget from the lock screen should get the job done. However, if you are unable to do so, the issue could likely occur due to bugs. Nevertheless, we will walk you through proven tips and tricks to help you remove music from the lock screen on iPhone and Android.

How to Remove Music From Lock Screen?

There are several methods to remove music from the lock screen. You can try any of the methods according to your preference.

Close the Apps

Apple hasn’t included the close button to quit the music app from the lock screen. That means you should first open the music app, pause whatever you are playing and then manually close from the app switcher. The music app will then be removed from your lock screen.

However, unlike Apple, most Android manufacturers have given the close (X) option to quit the app from the lock screen directly. If the (X) icon is missing there, you may need to close the app from the background.

On iPhone

Open the music app Pause the music. Open the background apps by swiping up from the bottom. Once all the background apps are open, navigate to the Music player and remove it by swiping up.



On Android

Launch the currently running apps in the background by swiping up from the bottom. Then, tap on the (X) or Close all to remove all the apps running in the background.



Force Restart Mobile

If closing the apps doesn’t work for you, try force restarting your mobile. This method will forcibly terminate all the apps and start fresh when the device is booted normally. It will remove the music from the lock screen.

On iPhone

Press and release the volume up. Then, do the same for volume down. Now, press the side button until the screen shuts off.

Once the screen shuts off, you should continue pressing the side button until the Apple logo appears on the screen.

On Android

Press and hold the Power button until the screen goes black and the Android logo reappears on your device’s screen. Some Android devices need to force restart by pressing and holding the Power and Volume down buttons simultaneously.

Disable Notification

The other method you can try to remove the music from the lock screen is disabling its notification. However, when you disable notifications, you cannot control the music, as the app widget won’t be available on the lock screen.

For instance, you need to unlock your phone and be on the home screen or manually open the app to play, pause or change the music.

On iPhone

Launch the iPhone’s settings. Go to Notifications.

Scroll down, find your music app and open it. Then, Deselect the Lock screen.



On Android

Open the Phone’s Settings. Go to Apps. Tap on Manage apps.

Find the Music app and open it. Tap on Notifications. Scroll down and Tap on Now playing.

Now, click On the Lock screen.

Then, select Don’t show notification at all.



Disconnect the Bluetooth Device

Sometimes, connecting to Bluetooth devices may automatically pop up the music app. For that, you can simply disconnect or toggle off the Bluetooth to be able to remove the app from the lock screen.

On iPhone

Launch the iPhone’s settings. Go to Bluetooth. Tap on the connected Bluetooth accessories. Then, tap Disconnect. (Or you can directly turn off the Bluetooth if you are not using it)



On Android

Open the phone’s settings. Navigate to Bluetooth.

Tap on the Gear or (>) of the connected Bluetooth accessories. Then, tap Unpair.



Toggle Off Show Suggestions From App (Siri)

If you are an iPhone user, you can try one more method to fix it. Siri suggestion is a cool feature that learns your mobile usage patterns and recommends you to open or do some specific tasks thinking you might need at that time.

Siri may have got your music listening pattern, which is why the music is frequently showing on your mobile. But you can easily toggle this off from the settings. So, let’s see how you can do it.