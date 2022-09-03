Is your computer filled with too many files and applications? If yes, getting rid of the apps you no longer need, like OneDrive is a good place to start. There are a few easy ways to remove OneDrive from your File Explorer.

How to Remove OneDrive From File Explorer?

If you want to permanently delete OneDrive, you can simply uninstall it. However, there are ways you can remove it from your file explorer temporarily without uninstalling it. Depending on your preference, remove OneDrive by following the steps mentioned below.

Unlink OneDrive

When you unlink OneDrive, your PC’s files will stop syncing. However, there is no loss of data when you do so. Furthermore, unlinking OneDrive with your PC removes it from File Explorer. So, follow the steps mentioned below to do so.

Locate the OneDrive icon on the right side of the taskbar. If not available, click on the upward arrow to show the hidden icon.

Then, right-click on OneDrive and click on settings. (Or, Help & Settings > Settings)

A popup window opens. Go to the Account tab. Then, click the Unlink this PC button.

Then, press the Unlink account button. Another popup window for setting up OneDrive appears. Close the window.

Using Registry Editor

Registry Editor allows the user to make changes in your directory. Through the registry editor, you can either delete the residual file from the registry or disable it temporarily.

Deleting a random folder from the Registry Editor invites problems to your System. So, keeping a backup of the Registry Editor is useful in case you delete a wrong folder or make unwanted changes.

Here’re the steps:

Press the Windows button + R to open Run. Type regedit and press OK.

Press Yes on the confirmation menu. On the left side of the editor, go to the following path,

Computer\HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Explorer\Desktop\NameSpace

Click on the target folder inside NameSpace Right-click on the name of the OneDrive file on the right side of the Registry Editor and select Delete

Click on Yes.

After you complete the steps mentioned above, you should restart your computer.

Alternatively, if you want to Disable Onedrive follow these steps:

Press the Windows Button + R, then type in regedit and press OK.

Click Yes on the confirmation menu. On the left side of the editor, go to following path

Computer\HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\CLSID{018D5C66-4533-4307-9B53-224DE2ED1FE6}

Double click on System.IsPinnedToNameSpaceTree. A popup window appears.

On the input box, remove the value data 1 and type in 0. Then, press Enter. Do not alter with Base on the right side of the window.

Reversing the method mentioned above allows you to enable OneDrive that you’ve disabled. To do so, follow all the steps mentioned above except for the final one. Then, Remove 0 from the textbox and input 1, and press OK.

Using Group Policy Editor

Windows allows you to prevent usage of OneDrive using Local Group Policy Editor. When you do so, it removes OneDrive from File Explorer. Follow the steps mentioned below carefully to avoid issues and mishandling of Policy Editor.

Press the Windows button + R Type gpedit.msc and press OK. On the left side of the Local Group Policy Editor window, go to Computer configuration > Administrative Templates > Windows Components. Then,

scroll down, locate and click on the OneDrive folder.

Afterward, double click Prevent the usage of OneDrive for file storage from the right part of the window.

You’ll see Not Configured selected on the top left corner of the popup window. Select Enabled.

Then, click Apply and OK(bottom right).

Note: Group polcicy editor is only available to Windows Enterprise, Education and Pro users.

Uninstall the Program

Uninstalling OneDrive from your PC completely removes the program from your PC. We recommend you uninstall OneDrive if other methods of removing files do not work.

Follow these steps to uninstall the application:

Click on the windows icon or the start menu from the taskbar. Type in Add or remove programs. Press enter. Or click on the start menu

Then, scroll and search for Microsoft OneDrive. Click the three-dot on the right and press Uninstall.

Then, confirm the uninstall.

After you uninstall OneDrive, delete the program file for OneDrive to remove it from File Explorer.