If you recently changed your phone number, you’ll need to change it on Discord as well. This is because Discord can send certain verification or two-factor authentication codes to your old phone number.

So, if you want to remove the old phone number from Discord, you’ve come to the right place. Along with that, we’ll also look into several ways to update your phone number.

How to Remove Phone Number From Discord?

Removing phone numbers from Discord is even easier than adding one. Whatever the reason might be for you to remove your phone number, let’s see how we can do it in a few easy steps.

On PC

Whether you use Discord in the browser or the desktop application, the process mentioned below will work for both. You can easily remove your phone number from Discord in the following steps.

Open Discord. Tap on the User Settings beside your Profile on the bottom left.

Click on My Account. Under Phone Number, click on Remove.

Enter your Account Password. Press the Remove button.



On Mobile

If you use your Phone to Discord, follow these steps to remove a phone number from Discord.

Open Discord. Tap on your Profile icon. Go to Account and tap on Phone.

Press the Remove Phone Number option. Type in your Account Password. Press the Done button once you’re done.



How to Change the Phone Number on Discord?

There are two ways you can update your phone number on Discord. One is by either editing the number, the other by removing the password and adding the new one.

Using Remove Option

Open Discord and tap on the Gear icon beside your Profile to open Settings. Go to My Account Tap on the Remove option on the Phone Number. Enter Account Password and click the Remove button. Now, click on the Add option.

Tap on +1 and select your Country Code. You can also search for your country name on the search bar.

Type your Phone Number and click the Enter button. Verify that you’re a human.

A Six Digit Code will get sent to your number. Type those codes. Enter your Account Password again to reset changes. Click on the Confirm button.



Using Edit Option

Open Discord and tap on Settings on your Profile. Go to My Account and click on the Edit option beside the phone number.

Click the +1 code, search for your code and select it. Enter your Phone Number and click the Send button.

Verify that you’re a human. Type in the Six Digit Code you received on your phone number.

Enter your Account Password to save changes.

Frequently Asked Questions

How to Remove Discord Email?

It might not be possible to completely remove your email from Discord. However, you can easily change it. You can effortlessly change your Email from Discord as long as you remember your current password and have access to the Email.

If you recently changed your Email and want to update it on your Discord, here’s how you can do it.