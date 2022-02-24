Windows 11 brought a fresh feel to the system UI. Among many changes, it flaunts a sleek taskbar design along with a new look in the start menu.

However, a lot of the users do not like how the start menu has a recommended section. It can be annoying to see your recent files on the menu, as some may be sensitive.

If you are also one of the users trying to remove recommended from your Windows 11, then you can read below for detailed instructions on how to do so.

What is the Recommended Section In Windows 11?

The space at the bottom of the start menu under the pinned apps is the recommended section in Windows 11. It shows different files that you have accessed recently or frequently. You can also find more recent files in the recommended section by pressing the more button on the top right section.

What Are the Reasons to Remove Recommended in Windows 11?

There are many reasons people would want to remove the recommended section from the start menu. One of the main reasons is the lack of privacy on the files you access. Anyone can see or browse the files you recently opened, even if hidden in a folder somewhere.

Another reason is that the recommended section does not usually show anything useful while taking up half of the start menu. Additionally, the apps or files you open from the recommended section may not necessarily open through the default apps, and open Microsoft recommended apps instead.

How to Remove Recommended in Windows 11?

You can personalize your start menu from settings and disable the recommended section through it. To do so, you can:

Open Settings by searching for it in the search bar. Go to the Personalization option located in the left column. Browse the Start option.

Turn off the option “Show recently opened items in Start, Jump Lists, and File Explorer.” You can also turn off the “Show recently added apps” if you do not want the Recommended section to show the list of apps you recently added.

It is best to remember that as of the current update on Windows 11, you cannot hide or remove the Recommended section completely. Performing the above process will stop the recommended section from showing anything. Here is a picture of how the Start menu looks after disabling the Recommended section.

There is an unofficial way to remove the recommended section from the start menu completely. A Reddit user u/That-Windows-Guy created a batch file and posted it in the Windows 11 subreddit that can remove the section.

However, the process only works on the latest preview build of Windows 11 in the Dev channel. Furthermore, you also need to install the Debugging Tool and the Windows SDK. One more thing about the process that is best to keep in mind is that you will have to run the batch file every time you restart your PC.

Likewise, if you wish to follow through with the process, it is best to create a backup just in case you need to roll back your Windows.

How To Remove Individual Items From Recommended Section?

You can try the following steps if you want to remove only select files and apps from the Recommended section of the Start Menu.

Open Start. Right-click on the app or the file you want to remove. Select “Remove from list.”

The item will not show in the start menu any longer.

You may have a lot of items in your Recommended section, so you might have to press the More button and remove the files individuality. This process can be lengthy and tiring but will certainly help with your privacy concern.