how-to-remove-ring-doorbell

Removing the Ring Doorbell from your doorframe is necessary for many purposes. Whether you want to replace it, clean it, charge it, or get rid of it, you’ll have to get it off the mounting bracket.

Since it’s a three-step process – and more if you want to remove it from the app as well – it’s good to take it one step at a time to ensure each part is done correctly.

About Removing a Ring Doorbell

A Ring Doorbell has three essential parts: the mounting bracket, the doorbell itself, and the faceplate.

Mounting Bracket : It is the part that attaches to the house and creates a place for the doorbell to rest.

: It is the part that attaches to the house and creates a place for the doorbell to rest. Doorbell : It is the electronic device that connects to your app. Some models have a removable battery, while others have a built-in battery.

: It is the electronic device that connects to your app. Some models have a removable battery, while others have a built-in battery. Faceplate: It protects the actual doorbell unit from damage and inclement weather.

Before starting, you should decide which parts of the Ring Doorbell to remove. The faceplate will have to come off to access the doorbell. If the doorbell has a built-in battery, you’ll have to remove the entire unit to charge it.

If you’re planning to do anything involving the entire doorbell, the whole unit would also need to come out. Finally, if you’re planning to put a new doorbell in place that isn’t compatible with the original mounting bracket, that will have to be removed and replaced.

For those who haven’t wired the Ring Doorbell into their home’s electrical network, it’s a relatively easy device to remove because it runs on battery power. That means that you don’t have to disconnect it from the network. Once it’s gone, it’s simply off and ready to be replaced with another Ring Doorbell.

Note: If you have plugged it into your house’s electrical network, don’t try to disconnect it without a professional. Electrical work is dangerous, and you could hurt yourself or damage your home. Always err on the side of caution when working with electrical items.

How to Remove a Ring Doorbell

Removing a Ring Doorbell will be much easier if you have everything you need at the start. Ensure you have a T6 Torx screwdriver and a compatible screwdriver for the mounting bracket.

Always shut off the power to the doorbell before beginning if you have done any kind of wiring on it or if the old doorbell’s wiring is exposed behind the unit.

Removing the Faceplate

The faceplate is held on with a single safety screw for most Ring Doorbells. If you’ve had the unit for a while, you’re probably accustomed to removing this part since you can’t charge the doorbell while it’s on.

Insert the screwdriver into the screw at the base of the faceplate. It should be on the very bottom. Turn the screwdriver gently to remove the screw. If you plan to install the faceplate on this or another Ring Doorbell, keep track of the screw. There is a specific screw you are supposed to use with the faceplate, and others can damage it. Slide your thumbs under the base of the faceplate. Set your other fingers on the sides, gently slide it out, and pull it loose. It might take a few attempts, especially if you haven’t removed it for a while. Use a pry tool if needed, but be gentle. You don’t want to crack it.

Once the faceplate is off, you should be able to see the Ring Doorbell unit itself. Put the faceplate somewhere that it won’t be broken or lost before proceeding.

Removing the Ring Doorbell

Next, you have to move the unit itself. This is the part with all the electronics, so be aware of that as you work with it.

Examine the Ring Doorbell and look for the screws holding it in place. Most models have screws located at the top and bottom of the device. Use one hand to hold onto the doorbell. As you work with it, it will loosen from the mounting bracket. There is a chance it will fall and break if you don’t have a handle on it. Remove each of the screws. If you’re planning to use the unit again, be sure to set them aside in a place that’s easy to find. Pull the Ring Doorbell off the bracket. Place it somewhere safe as long as the faceplate is off. Scratches on the camera lens can make it difficult to use again.

If your Ring Doorbell is wired into your home, take extra precautions. Be doubly sure you’ve shut off power to the door and be prepared to remove the wires from the device. You should not turn the power back on until the entire process is complete.

Removing the Ring Doorbell Bracket

The bracket is the piece that attaches the doorbell to the actual door. Don’t remove it until the device is off so that you don’t end up with any damage.

Remove any wires that are wrapped or attached to the bracket. This should only be done with the power off. Examine the bracket and look for screws. Different models will have different screw placements, but each should be easy to see. Unscrew each of the screws, placing them somewhere safe. The bracket should loosen as you work until you can pull it from the wall.

The Ring Doorbell will not work correctly without a mounting bracket because the device itself isn’t made to attach directly to the wall. Always save the bracket for future use, or you may have to order another.

Removing the Ring Doorbell from the Ring app

The last part of removing the Ring Doorbell is removing it from the app. This doesn’t just unclutter the screen you look at when you control Ring devices. It’s necessary to be able to access the Ring app, especially if you want to transfer ownership to someone else.

Open the Ring app. Click the menu button in the upper left corner. Tap devices, and then tap on the Ring Doorbell you want to remove. Choose Device Settings. Choose General Settings. Tap Remove This Device.



Once you’ve removed a device, another person can immediately register it onto another account. Ring recommends that you remove devices when you’re giving them away but also when you move and leave them behind for the new owners. It will be difficult for the next user to register and control the device if you don’t.

Removing Ring Doorbell Suggestions