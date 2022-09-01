If you wish to switch to a new streaming media, you might have to remove Roku from your TV. You can easily unlink Roku from your Smart TV. However, removing the Roku software from Roku TV can be a hassle. Especially when factory reset still does not delete it.

You cannot remove an in-built Roku on your TV by default. However, you can disable Roku with minor tweaks during the setup process. Then, you can use it as your regular TV.

In this article, we will guide you on how to do it.

How to Remove Roku From TV?

You can remove a Roku Device from your Smart TV by unlinking it from your account. But you cannot delete Roku software from Roku TV. Instead, you can halt its streaming by turning off its features on your device.

Firstly, you can unlink the TV from your account and perform a factory reset. Then, while performing a new setup, you can disable Roku features.

You can check out the steps below.

Unlink From Your Account

You can unlink both your smart TV and Roku Player from your account. This will disconnect the devices, and users can no longer stream from your account. However, you must note that unlinking will not cancel your subscription or deactivate your account.

To perform this, you must go to the Roku website. Here are the steps for it.

Launch the Roku website on your smartphone or PC Sign in to your account Navigate to your Profile Icon at the top-right Choose My account and scroll down

Under My Linked Devices, highlight your TV Click on the Unlink option next to the selected device

To confirm, again choose Unlink on the pop-up box



Factory Reset

After unlinking, you can perform a factory reset on your Roku TV. Since it will reset the entire settings, all your stored information will be gone. Moreover, it will revert your device to an initial setup. You can reset using the reset button or from settings menu.

You can follow the steps that are convenient to you accordingly.

Using Reset Button

Firstly, locate the Reset button on your Roku TV. Depending on the model, the design and location might differ.

Then, press the Reset button and hold it for 10 seconds Once the reset completes, you will see LED or Indicator light blinking rapidly

From Settings Menu

On your Roku Remote, press Home button Click on Settings Go to System > Advanced system settings

Click on Factory Reset and when prompted, enter a PIN

Choose Start Factory Reset

Follow the prompted resetting process

Disable Roku Features

Once the factory reset process finishes, you will be in the initial Roku setup mode. So, during the setup, you can choose to disable Roku features. Then, you can use your Roku TV as a regular TV. Basically, you will see the connected devices only as a viewing option on your Home Screen.

On the Let’s get started screen, click on your Preferred Language and Continue

Choose Set up for Home use and press OK on your remote

On Choose your network settings, click on Connect to the Internet Later

Press OK button On the pop-up box, choose your option. If you want to connect external devices, you can plug in and choose Everything is plugged in and turned on. If not, click on Do this later

After completing, you will be back on Home Screen again

Other Way to Remove Roku From TV

Besides factory resetting, there are other ways to halt Roku streaming on your device. You can deactivate your Roku account to cancel your subscription.

All your subscriptions and purchases will be gone in connected devices. However, once you deactivate it, you cannot activate your account again. You must create a new account to reactivate it in the future.