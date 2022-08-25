If you’re not a fan of your current search engine, there’s an easy way you can remove it entirely from your Chrome browser. This setting is also helpful if you’re having an error where your search engine keeps changing on its own. Additionally, the steps are quite effortless as well.

So, without further ado, let’s explore how we can remove, add, or edit your default search engine on Chrome.

How to Remove Search Engines From Chrome?

Here, you can find simple steps to remove search engines from Chrome. The below steps are the same, even if you’re on Windows or a Mac.

On PC

Click on the three-dotted menu and then go to Settings.

From the left sidebar, click on Search engine.

Then, select Manage search engines and site search. In the Search engines section, click on the three dots. You’ll get two options, like Make Default and Delete. If you want to change the current search engine, click on Make Default.

Click on Delete to remove a specific search engine.



On Mobile

On Android and iPhone, there’s no direct option to remove a search engine entirely. However, you can only change the default search engine. Here’s how you can do it:

Open the Chrome app. Tap on the three-dotted menu. Go to Settings.

Tap on the Search engine option.

You can tap and select any search engine of your choice.



How to Add a New Search Engine to Chrome?

If you’ve removed the search engine you don’t want and would like to add a new one of your choice, here’s how you can do it:

Click on the three dots in the upper-right corner to open the menu. Then, click on Search engine from the left menu.

Click on Manage search engines and site search.

Below the Search engine section, you’ll find the Site Search section. Next to it, click on the Add button.

In the new pop-up window, you can add a name, shortcut, and a URL for the search engine.

Why Does My Search Engine Keep Changing?

If your search engine automatically keeps changing to another one, like Yahoo, chances are there are viruses in your browser. But, it’s important to note that the new search engine that takes over is not responsible for this abnormal change.

Your search engine can automatically change due to many factors, like app bugs, faulty extensions, and incorrect search engine settings. However, a virus called the Search Redirect is one of the leading causes. What this means is that this virus redirects you to another search engine every time you open a new tab.

Digging deep into this issue, it can be that malicious hackers are aiming to track your browsing data. Nevertheless, there are some methods you can use to solve this error:

Change Default Search Engine

The first easy solution is to remove the search engine following the above methods. Then, you can also manually change your search engine. Here’s how you can do it:

Go to Chrome’s Settings and then go to Search Engine.

In the option that says Search engine used in the address bar, change to another search engine.

Reset Browser Settings to Default

Another way you can fix this error is by changing the browser settings back to default. Doing so will revert any errors caused by incorrect settings. You can simply follow these steps: