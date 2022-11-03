Does your Mac search engine often lag? Do you always find your websites redirected to the SearchMine site while browsing? If so, this means your Mac has been exposed to the SearchMine malware. This Malware can not only ruin your browsing experience but also significantly puts your privacy at risk. Removing it is the best solution to get rid of this Malware.

If you are interested to know how you can do that, this article is for you. Here, we have listed step-by-step processes to remove the SearchMine Malware on different browsing apps like Safari and Chrome.

How Did the SearchMine Get into My Mac?

Your Mac gets exposed to such SearchMine Malware because of your certain activities online. Some of the most common reasons why your Mac could have gotten exposed to this Malware are listed below:

If you download unapproved third-party software or apps.

If you had clicked on the pop-up advertisements or notifications.

If you download files, music, and movies from third-party sites.

Why Remove SearchMine?

SearchMine may seem like a normal browsing site at first. However, behind this Malware, there are hackers who steal your data, track your location, browsing activity, and control your whole browsing experience. They restrict your access to search engines and spam you with unnecessary advertisements and pop-up messages. So, removing this Malware is the best way to keep your privacy and Mac safe.

How to Remove SearchMine from Mac?

SearchMine alters many settings on your Mac and places its files, apps, or extensions. All these files must be deleted to remove the SearchMine from your Mac. You can easily remove SearchMine on any browsing app like Safari or Chrome.

Removing SearchMine from the Mac system preferences is the first step. You should first remove any changes or alterations that SearchMine malware has caused in your system before removing it from individual browsers.

Delete Unknown Profile Configuration

By adding profiles on your Mac, hackers tend to take control of your system and browsing settings. You need to first delete these profiles before removing the SearchMine in your browser.

Follow the steps below to delete the unknown profile configuration.

Click on the Apple icon at the menu bar top of your Mac screen. Click on the System Preferences.

Go to the search box at the top right corner of your screen.

Type in Profile and press Enter key. Click on the Profiles option.

Under Device Profiles, you will see the Profiles named the AdminPrefs or Safari settings or Chrome Settings.

Click on the profile and press the ( – ) minus icon at the bottom left corner of the screen.

Type in your Mac password on the dialogue.

Delete Unknown Login Items

Sometimes SearchMine adds many unknown login items to your profile. This causes the malware websites to run while you start your Mac.

To delete these suspicious login items, follow the steps below.

Go to the Apple icon in the menu bar. Go to System Preferences.

Click on the Users and Groups.

Now, click on your profile.

Go to the Login Items at the right section of the tab. Tick on the box under the Hide section of unknown items.

Press on the ( – ) minus icon at the bottom of the box.

Delete Launch Agents

Users can access interfaces and display information using launch Agents. SearchMine also adds corrupt LaunchAgents files on your system that need to be deleted to effectively remove the Malware.

Click on the Go at the Mac menu bar.

Select Go to Folder option. Type library-launch-agents Press Enter Key. Examine any suspicious files.

Drag and Drop suspicious files into Trash.

Delete Unknown Apps

Any apps installed by the SearchMine system are the Malware itself. The hackers use this installed file to take control of your existing system browsers.

Launch Finder. Go to the Applications.

Look for any apps that are suspicious or you aren’t familiar with. Drag-and-Drop the unknown apps to Trash. To delete some apps, you may have to enter your Mac password.

Remove SearchMine from Browsers

After you delete the Malware files and settings on your Mac system, you must remove the SearchMine malware from browsing apps.

On Safari

You can remove SearchMine from Safari by resetting the homepage site and removing suspicious extensions.

To remove SearchMine malware from Safari, follow the steps below.

Launch your Safari Browser. Click on Safari at the Menu bar at the top of your Mac screen. Go to Preferences.

In the General section, change the Homepage site to your go-to website. Like: https://www.apple.com/startpage/ Or https://www.google.com/ Now, go to the Extension section.

Click on any Extension you don’t recognize. Press Uninstall. Click on the Show in Finder on the pop-up box.

Drag and drop the extension app into the Trash.

While deleting some extensions, you may need to enter your Mac password.

On Chrome

Malware on Chrome can be removed with Terminal commands. Also, you need to remove any suspicious extensions or websites on the Chrome app to get rid of the SearchMine Malware.

Refer to the steps below to delete SearchMine malware from the Chrome app Using the Terminal app.

Click on Finder. Go to Applications. Click on Utilities Folder.

Double-click on Terminal.

Copy and paste the below command and press Enter each time. defaults write com.google.Chrome HomepageIsNewTabPage -bool false

defaults write com.google.Chrome NewTabPageLocation -string "https://www.google.com/"

defaults write com.google.Chrome HomepageLocation -string "https://www.google.com/"

defaults delete com.google.Chrome DefaultSearchProviderSearchURL

defaults delete com.google.Chrome DefaultSearchProviderNewTabURL

defaults delete com.google.Chrome DefaultSearchProviderName

Click on the Terminal at the Menu bar on your Mac screen. Click on Quit.

After this, restart your computer. Open Chrome to check if you are redirected to the SearchMine website or not.

Alternatively, you can do it through Settings. Here’re the steps:

Open the Chrome app. Click on Chrome at the Mac menu bar. Select Preferences.

Click on the Search engine section on the left section of chrome. Select the Manage search engines and site search option.

Scroll down to the Search engines section. Go to a site you aren’t familiar with.

Click on the three dots menu. Select Delete. Similarly, click on the Extensions section at the left corner of the tab.

Press the Remove option for any unknown extension.

Click on Remove on the pop-up box.

Clear Cache Data

Some of the SearchMine files may remain on the Cache Data. You should remove this data to make sure any Malware files don’t remain on your Mac.

On Safari

Follow the steps below to clear cache data on Safari.

Open Safari browser. Click on Safari on the Mac menu bar. Press on the Preferences.

Go to the Advanced section.

Tick the Show Develop menu in the menu bar. Click on Develop at the Mac menu bar.

Tap on Empty Caches.

On Chrome

Refer to the steps below to clear cache data on Chrome.