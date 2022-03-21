How To Remove Windows Account on Your PC

On Windows, you are not limited to one account per PC. You can create multiple user accounts with individual profiles. However, an account can only go so far before it has served its purpose.

You may be trying to solve some account-related issues or have decided to say farewell to one of your identities. Whatever the reason might be, here are all the possible ways you can remove a user account on Windows.

Note: You need to be signed in as administrator to delete an account. You also can not delete the account that you are currently logged in.

How to Remove Your Windows Account

There are several ways to remove both Microsoft and local accounts in Windows. Here are the methods you can apply for this purpose.

Remove Windows Account Through Account Settings

This is the easiest and quickest method to remove your Windows account. To remove an account through Settings,

Navigate to Start > Settings > Accounts. Locate and click on Family & other users. Click on the account you want to remove from under Other users and select Remove.

Confirm your choice by choosing Delete account and data.

The Microsoft account you use for apps remains inside Emails & accounts. Remove it similarly if you need to.

Remove Windows Account With User Account Properties

If you want to go old school, you can also remove the windows account through the control panel. The control panel method holds a similar mechanism to Settings.

Press Windows + R to open Run and enter control to launch Control Panel. Here, go to User Accounts and select Manage another account or Remove user accounts.

Choose the account you want to remove and click on Delete the account.

Select if you wish to keep the user’s files or delete them.

You can find the files on your desktop if you choose to keep them.

Remove Windows Account From Network Places Wizard

Windows also include the Network Places Wizard, which is a utility tool to manage user accounts. You can use it to delete any accounts you aren’t signed into.

Open Run (Windows + R) and enter netplwiz . Select the account from the Users tab and click on Remove.

Confirm your choice by clicking Yes.

Remove Windows Account Using Command-line Interface

You could go a bit extra by Using a Command-line interface and show your nerdy side. Use PowerShell to remove an account with the following steps:

Right-click on the Start menu and select Windows PowerShell (Admin). Enter the command Remove-LocalUser -Name “username” while replacing “username” with your account name.

You can also use the elevated command prompt to remove an account. The syntax for the command is net user “username” /delete .

Remove Windows Account Through Computer Management

It is also possible to delete an account through Computer Management. Computer management, as the name suggests, manages the administrative properties of your system. Here’s how you can use it to remove an account:

Enter compmgmt.msc on the Run tool (Windows + R) to launch Computer Management. Navigate to System Tools > Local Users and Groups > Users from the left sidebar.

Right-click on the account you want to remove and choose Delete. Select Yes to confirm your choice.

Remove Local Account With Local User and Group Management

But what if you have a local user or group account to delete? To do so, you need to head over the Local User and Group Management tool and follow these steps:

Open Run command and enter lusrmgr.msc . Click on Users to see a list of all user accounts. Please right-click on the local account and choose Delete to remove it. Respond to the confirmation dialog with Yes.

Remove Windows Account Using Registry Editor

You can also delete a user account through the Registry Editor. This method actually allows you to delete the built-in administrator account as well.

Warning: Changing any registry entries may break your system. Make sure to back up your registry before making any changes.

Follow these directions to remove an account with the Registry Editor:

Enter regedit in the Run command. Follow the registry path Computer\HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SAM\SAM\ Here, right-click on SAM and choose Permissions.

Select Administrators and check Allow for Full Control. Then click Ok to apply the changes.

Refresh with F5 and go to Computer\HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SAM\SAM\Domains\Account\Users\Names Here, right-click on an account and select Delete to remove it. Confirm with Yes.

You can also delete your Microsoft accounts from Computer\HKEY_USERS\.DEFAULT\Software\Microsoft\IdentityCRL\StoredIdentities

Restart your PC to make these changes.

Remove From Online Microsoft Account

It is also possible to remove a Microsoft account in your Family Group from your Online Microsoft Account. Doing so will also delete the account from your PC.

Sign in to your Microsoft account online. Click on Family Safety to view all accounts on your computer. Click on More options under an account, select Remove from family group and then Remove to remove it.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I remove my only Windows account?

You need to be signed in from one account to remove another. If you want to remove your only account, create a new one and give it admin privileges. Then log into it to delete the old one.

Go to Start > Settings > Accounts > Family & other users. Select Add an account from under Other Users. Follow the instructions to create an account. Now, click on the new account and select Change account type. Then, set it to to Administrator and click Ok. Sign out from your PC. Then, log in with the new account and delete your original account using any method.

Are User Profiles the same as User Accounts?

A user account is an authorization that allows users to access system resources. A user profile is the setting stored in a user account. It determines how the system looks and feels to the user. All accounts are associated with individual profiles.

How can I remove User Profiles?

You can remove user profiles through system properties or manually delete them from the file explorer. But you can’t delete your signed-in account profile.

Through System Properties

Enter systempropertiesadvanced in run command to excess the Advanced tab of System Properties. Click on Settings under User Profiles. Select a profile and choose Delete.

Through File Explorer