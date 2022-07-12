How to Remove Yourself From a Group Text?

Group texts are all fun and games until you receive a thread of notifications that keeps buzzing on you. But, it’s still nothing compared to the frustration that a spam group text puts you through.

If you are looking for a way out of this, you need not look further. You will find ways to remove yourself from a group text in this article. If in case the option to opt out of the group is not available, there are tips to help ease your pain.

Remove Yourself From a Group Text on iOS?

In the case of iOS device users, you can easily opt to remove yourself from a group text. This is possible within a group of four or more iOS users.

But, if you’re not sure the people on the other end are using iOS, look at the text message bubbles. Yours will be blue in color while others’ message bubbles will look gray, for iOS users. However, if others in the group text are non-iOS users, theirs will look green.

Remove Yourself From a Group Text

Now that you can identify if the people in the group text are iOS users, you can choose to remove yourself. All you have to do is follow these steps. And, you can finally break free from the group text.

Open the iMessage app. Tap the group text that you wish to remove yourself from. Select the group icons. It is located right at the top of the thread. For iOS 14 or older versions, after tapping the group icons, select the Info button. Then, scroll down until you see Leave this Conversation and select it.



Hide Alerts With Non-iOS Users

You might wonder what to do when the people in the group text are non-iOS users. We have got your back in that situation too. While removing yourself from the group text is ruled out, you can still get rid of the notifications. Here’s how.

Launch the iMessage app. Select the group text message. Tap the group icons. For iOS or older versions, select the Info button too. Then, toggle the button to turn on Hide Alerts.



Alternatively,

Go to the list of messages on your iOS device. Now, swipe your finger to the left over the group text you want to remove yourself from. Tap the Alerts button. This will silence the group text.

Temporarily Delete Group Text

You can also exit from the group text for the time being by deleting the group text. This will stop you from getting notifications while the group text will still be accessible to others.

Here’s how you can do it.

Find the group text from the messages list. Then, swipe your finger to the left over the group text. Tap Delete.



But, don’t forget that this will only remove you from the group text briefly. If others in the group text send new messages, you will be back to receiving them.

Block People From Group Text

You cannot block the entire group text on iOS devices. But, if you just can’t take it anymore, block certain people from the spam group text individually.

In the group text, you will notice that there are one or two particular people who initiate messages often. Blocking these people can lessen the notifications from the spam group text.

So, keep an eye on the people who keep sending spam messages in the group text. Then, follow these steps.

Open the iMessage app. Tap the group icons. Then, select the tab that shows the number of people and their names in the group text. Tap the people you want to block. Select Block this caller.

In the pop-up, select Block contact.

Enable Spam Filter

If you always find yourself being a part of unnecessary group texts without your will, it’s time you enable the spam filter. This will ensure that text messages from anyone outside your contact list will be considered spam.

While there may be a few drawbacks to that, it will still keep the annoying group texts at bay. Here’s how you can enable a spam filter on the iMessage app.

Open Settings. Select Messages. Under Message Filtering, enable Filter Unknown Senders.



Remove Yourself From a Group Text on Android

If you’re an Android user, you won’t be able to remove yourself from a group text. But, there are ways you can still save yourself from the frustration of an annoying group text.

Mute Notifications of the Group Text

You can mute notifications of the group text that are getting on your nerves. Since you can’t get out of the group text, this is the best you can do.

This will reduce the thread of notifications from showing up every now and then. Here’s how you can mute the notifications of the group text on Android.

Go to your messaging app. Then, open the group text you want to mute. On the top-right, tap the three-dot menu. Select Group Details. Under Options, select Notifications. Turn off the toggle button next to Allow notifications or Allow floating notifications.



Delete the Group Text

In case you don’t want to be a part of the group text anymore, you can delete it. This will remove you from the group text as long as no one sends a new message.

But, even for a short period, deleting the group text can give you a break. You can do this by going through the steps.

Open the messaging app. Then, tap the group text you want to delete. Tap the three-dot menu. At last, select Delete.



Report Spam

Reporting spam can be another trick to lessen the messages from the group text. When you report spam, the spam filter blocks the messages from the group text from nagging you.

Go through the steps shown below to report the group text as spam.

Launch the messaging app. Select the group text. Tap the three-dot menu on the top-right. Select Group Details. Under Option, select Report Spam. If prompted, tap Report spam again.



Block Numbers from the Group Text

Like iPhone, you cannot block the entire group text on Android. But, what you can do is block the people within the group text.

This will keep the people sending spam text messages away, to some extent. If you want to learn how to do that, here are the steps.

Open the messaging app. Select the group text. Then, tap the three-dot menu. Go to Group Details. Under the group text’s people list, tap the person’s contact details. Now, tap the three-dot menu at the top-right. Select Block Numbers. At last, tap Block.



Enable Spam Protection

You can enable spam protection to refrain from being a part of spam group texts in the future. Doing this will save you from a lot of headaches and troubles. Because unknown contacts will be stopped from adding you in random group texts.

Here’s how you can enable spam protection.

In the messaging app, tap Settings. Scroll down to Spam protection. Turn it on by toggling the button to the right.



Remove Yourself from a Group Text on Messenger

You can remove yourself from a group text forever on Messenger. But, leaving the group will notify other people in the group text. If you couldn’t care less, you can get remove yourself from a group text on Messenger this way.

Launch the Messenger app. Open the group text. Tap the info icon at the top-right. Scroll down to Leave group and select it. Confirm by tapping Leave.



Remove Yourself from a Group Text on Viber

Similar to Messenger, you can leave a group text on Viber while notifying the remaining people in the group text. Here are the steps to remove yourself from a Viber group text.