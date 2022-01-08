How to Rename Your Bluetooth Device

Usually, the default Bluetooth names on many devices can be pretty boring. Whether to make it funny or personalize it, you can always rename your devices to have some fun.

So, let’s dive into how you can rename your Bluetooth devices on many platforms.

Rename Bluetooth Devices Paired with Your Device

Windows 10 & 11

Before trying out the following steps, make sure your Bluetooth device is connected. If it’s connected, open Control Panel the,

Once you are in the Control Panel, find Device and Printers under hardware and sound. You will see a list of devices connected, Choose your Bluetooth device, and right-click on Properties.

Choose the Bluetooth section on the right. You will see a Name section. Change the name according to your liking and click on apply. Restart your Bluetooth device and reconnect to see the changes.

Macbook (IOS 14 or above)

Click on the Apple logo menu on the top of your desktop. Select System Preferences.

Locate the Bluetooth icon and click on it. Navigate to the Bluetooth device on the listed devices. Once you find your device, right-click on it and select Rename.

Type in the new name and Click Confirm.

Android Phones

Find the Quick Android Settings on your device; you can get it usually by swiping down from the top of the screen or the bottom depending upon the android device. Find the Bluetooth icon and connect your Bluetooth device. Go to the small Arrow type icon near the Bluetooth icon, which will take you to more settings of Bluetooth. On the bottom, select the More Settings option. Select your Bluetooth device. Select Rename. Type in the new name and select Ok.

iPhones & iPad (iOS 14 or above)

Go to your device Settings. Select the Bluetooth option. Connect your Bluetooth device. Once the device is connected, select the “i” icon on the side.

Select the Name option.

Cross it with the x bar icon on the right. Type in the new name. Select Done.

Rename your Bluetooth Display Name

Android Phones

Find the Quick Android Settings on your device.

You can get it usually by swiping down from the top of the screen or the bottom depending upon the android device. Go to the More Setting window of the Bluetooth option. On the top, find the Device Name and select it. Type in the New Device Name.

Apple Phones & Tabs

Find the Setting of your device. Go to General > About > Device Name. Cross out the old name and Type in the New Name.

MacBook

Go to the Apple Logo on the top of the desktop. Select System Preferences. Scroll down and check for an option called “Sharing”.

You will see on the top a section called Computer Name. Type in the New Name.

Windows

Go to the Windows Button on the taskbar and search Settings. Select on System. Scroll down and find the option About.

You will see your device name and an option named “Rename Your PC”. Select Rename Your PC and type in the new pc name. Restart Your Device to apply changes made.

Why is my Bluetooth not connecting?

Issues with Bluetooth generally arise when there are problems with the hardware or software. If you face such issues, try the following fixes for possible troubleshooting.

Make sure you check the following things first:

The airplane modes of mobile devices or PC that are used in the Bluetooth pairing are turned off.

Turn your Bluetooth off and on.

Remove the connected Bluetooth device and add it once again.

Make sure both devices you intend to pair are at proximity.

Make sure your device is discoverable.

Make sure the device isn’t connected to a different device.

Refresh Bluetooth list of both parties and Reconnect

Your PC, mobile devices, car Bluetooth will all have a history of pairing with various devices. Try deleting all previous pairing history for both machines and try connecting them again.

Update your Bluetooth driver for PC

Click on the Windows key and search Device Manager. Find Bluetooth.

Right-click on the Driver. Update driver.

Try troubleshooting Bluetooth on Windows

Click on the Windows Button and search Settings. Select System. Scroll down and find the Troubleshoot Option.

Select the option Other Troubleshooters. Find Bluetooth and click on the Run button on the right side.

Reset Your Mac Bluetooth module

Go to the Apple Logo button on the top right-hand corner.

button on the top right-hand corner. Search Bluetooth on the search bar and select it.

on the search bar and select it. Click on the Show Bluetooth in the menu bar.

in the menu bar. Close Tab and the Bluetooth icon should show up on the top bar.

and the Bluetooth icon should show up on the top bar. Press on the Bluetooth Icon .



. Select Debug .

. Choose Reset the Bluetooth Module.

Reset the Devices if Possible

If you are using devices like Bluetooth earphones and speakers, you can reset them. Most devices will give you reset options in their manual.

Speakers generally tend to have a combination of a power button and a volume button. For most Bluetooth earphones, pressing the power button on the case for about 10 seconds will work.