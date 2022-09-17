Discord is an amazing platform where you can discover many useful communities/servers and join in to communicate with its members.

However, you can sometimes come across a server involved in activities against the Discord community guidelines.

When this happens, you may want to act responsibly and report it to the concerned authorities.

Thankfully, Discord takes violations of its guidelines seriously and has a Trust and Safety team to look at and respond to these matters.

How to Report a Discord Server?

If you receive inappropriate messages from a particular server member, you can request the server admin/moderator/owner to kick them out of the group.

Alternatively, you can even block the person individually on Discord.

But, if it’s not the case and the whole server is promoting or indulging in inappropriate behaviors/ actions, you can continue the steps below to report them to Discord.

Step 1: Confirm the Discord Server’s Actions

Reporting to Discord is a big step and could lead to the deletion or banishment of that particular Discord server. As a result, it could affect hundreds or thousands of other members on that server.

Therefore, make sure the server you are reporting has actually broken any of Discord’s community guidelines or its terms of service before proceeding further.

You can confirm whether the server’s actions that you deem inappropriate are against Discord’s guidelines on its official site.

Step 2: Gather the Important Details

If you are sure about reporting the Discord server, you will need some important details like server ID, message link, and the server owner ID to fill out the form later.

However, you need to enable the developer mode in order to view and copy them.

On the other hand, you can report the server directly or manually submit the IDs while filling out the form for Android and iOS devices.

On Mobile App (Android and iOS)

Discord has a built-in option to report the server directly if you are using its mobile app. Here’s how to use it.

Open the Discord app. Tap the hamburger menu in the top-left corner. Now, select the server you want to report from the sidebar and tap the three-dots icon next to its name.

Then, drag up the options from the bottom and tap Report Server.

Follow the on-screen instructions and select the appropriate option according to your situation.

Additionally, find the message (s) that you found offensive, and long press on it. Then, drag the options upwards and select the Report option.



On Desktop App

Unlike on mobile devices, you don’t have the option to report a server directly. So, you would have to manually copy the required IDs and mention them on the form.

Launch the Discord app. Click User Settings (gear icon) next to your profile icon.

Scroll to the App Settings and select the Advanced option. Then, toggle on the button next to the Developer Mode in the right pane.

Click Esc or press the Esc key to close the Settings window. Now, right-click on the server you want to report, click Copy ID, and save it in a text file for later. You can find all the servers on the left sidebar.

Then, hover over the message (s) you found offensive, click the 3-dots icon next to it, and click Copy ID and Copy Message Link.

Additionally, tap the server owner’s profile and copy his ID.

Step 3: Report to Discord

After gathering the necessary proofs, you can now reach out to Discord’s Trust & Safety team.

The team regulates/monitors the violation of community guidelines. You can fill out their form to submit a request and take disciplinary action against the server.

While filling out the form, don’t forget to provide the previously noted server ID, message ID, and server owner ID. Additionally, you can also send screenshots of the messages as attachments.

Finally, submit the form after filling out all the necessary details that best describe your situation.

Furthermore, you can also email them at support@discordapp.com.

Note: Even if the inappropriate message has been removed, you can still report to Discord using other details.

Step 4: Filter Explicit Media Contents (Optional)

If you want to avoid all sorts of explicit media content from anyone whatsoever, you can allow Discord to scan and delete them automatically.

Open the User Settings (gear icon). Click the Privacy & Safety tab. In the right pane, select the Keep me safe option.



What Happens After You Submit the Form to Report the Server?

After you submit the form to Discord’s Trust & Safety team, they will investigate whether a specific person/ individuals are responsible or the whole server is guilty.

Sometimes they may even ask you to provide additional details so that they can reach a conclusion.

Once they confirm the violation, they can take some disciplinary actions, such as giving a warning or banning the server temporarily or permanently, depending upon the nature of the issue.

Related Questions

How Long Does It Take for Discord to Take Action against the Reported Server?

Once you report the server to Discord’s team, they will take the matter into their own hands. Sometimes they can take immediate actions in case of severe violation or may need to conduct a thorough investigation before taking any action.

Will I Remain Anonymous when Reporting the Discord Server to Discord?

When you report the server to Discord, the server won’t know who has reported them. Discord keeps this information private and doesn’t provide your details to the server.