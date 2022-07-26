Are you having issues with charging or connecting your beloved AirPods? If yes, one easy and effective solution you can use anytime is resetting them. This trick always comes in handy when you run into an unexpected problem with these earbuds.

But since there are quite a few different variants, the process of resetting your AirPods can seem tricky. So, below is an easy-to-follow guide on performing a reset on all of them.

How to Reset AirPods or AirPods Pro?

The steps to reset your AirPods are similar on all models, like AirPods 1/2/3 and AirPods Pro:

Correctly place the AirPods inside the charging case and then close it. You’ll need to wait for around 30 seconds.

Open the case. You can now get your iPhone or iPad and go to its Settings. Then, tap on Bluetooth. Select the More Info option beside your AirPods device. Tap on the option that says Forget This Device. Again, tap on it to confirm changes.

On your AirPods, with the lid open, press and hold down the Setup button for around 15 seconds. You can find this small round button on the back of the charging case. Keep holding the Setup button until you notice an amber to white status light.

To reconnect your AirPods to your iPhone or iPad, you can follow these steps:

Open the case and keep it within close range to your iPhone.

Turn on your phone, and you’ll see a setup animation. Tap on the Connect option and follow the instructions on the screen. Tap on Done.

How to Remove AirPods From Find My?

If you want to sell or pass your AirPods to another person, simply resetting the earbuds is not enough. You’ll also need to associate it with its respective Apple ID at the end. This is because you can link your AirPods to only one Apple ID at a time. Additionally, still using these earbuds while linked to the previous owner’s Apple ID account can cause frequent glitches.

After following the above steps to reset, you’ll need to remove AirPods from your device using the Find My app. Here’s how you can do it:

Connect the AirPods to your iPhone or iPad and keep the two devices within close range. Go to the Find My app. Tap on Devices and select your AirPods. From the additional menu, tap on the Remove This Device option. Tap on the option again to confirm changes.

How to Reset AirPods Max?

Similar to AirPods, you can also reset AirPods Max if you’re encountering any issues with it. You can follow these simple steps below:

Hold down the Noise Control button as well as the Digital Crown button. You can find these buttons at the top of one side of your headphone. The status light is at the bottom of the headphone.



Keep holding the two buttons until you see a flashing amber LED light.

If you want to reset your AirPods Max to factory settings, follow the same process of pressing down the two buttons for around 15 seconds. But this time, wait until you notice the LED light blinking from amber to white.

How to Fix AirPods Not Resetting?

If you can’t properly reset your AirPods or don’t see it flashing the status light, it can be due to dirt particles or damage to the case. In another scenario, it can also simply be that your AirPods are out of battery.

The first solution is to charge them to 100%. You’ll also know they’re fully charged when the status light is green.

Next, we recommend cleaning any visible or excess debris from the case. This is because if there is a thick layer of dirt particles, it can cause connectivity issues. You can use a Q-tip to clean all areas of the AirPods.

If your earbuds are connected to another device, try disconnecting them immediately.

If your iPhone is running on a relatively older version of iOS, you may have a hard time connecting or resetting your AirPods. So, we recommend updating your software whenever available.

Finally, you can contact Apple Support if you’re still having trouble resetting your AirPods.

After performing any of the solutions above, you can retry the steps to reset your AirPods.