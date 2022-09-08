Despite the range of functionalities Element TV provides, it sometimes runs into problems. If your TV is freezing or stuck in the blue element screen, it’s time to reset your TV. Or if you are planning to sell it away, you would want to reset your Element TV.

While soft resetting is pretty effective in solving minor glitches like crackling sound, it does not always work and requires you to do a factory reset. Having said that, there are a few methods to reset your Element TV depending upon the TV model and whether you have a remote or not.

How to Reset an Element TV?

The first thing you should do before going for a hard reset on your TV is soft resetting it. It is possible that the issues may not be major enough to require a hard reset. For instance, you don’t need a full reset when you are facing Internet issues only.

To perform a soft reset, you can unplug the power cord of your TV from the wall socket and then keep pressing the power button on your TV for about 20 seconds. It will drain away all the residual power on your TV capacitors.

After turning on your TV, check if your issue is now resolved. If it is resolved, you don’t need to do a hard reset. Otherwise, you can proceed with the full reset options.

Using Remote

If you have a TV remote with you, you should not hassle that much with resetting your Element TV. You can simply access the TV settings from the remote and do the factory reset.

TV settings allow you to make general changes on your TV, including advanced settings like resetting your TV. Just a few taps on your remote, and you should be able to reset your TV. Depending upon whether you have an Element Roku TV, Android TV, or Smart TV, the steps to reset can be slightly different.

On Element Roku TV

If you own Roku TV from Element, follow the steps below to reset it:

Take your TV remote and tap Home button on it. From your home screen, scroll down to and select Settings. Move to the right, scroll down to System and open it. Then again, go to the right section and tap Advanced system settings.

Select Factory reset on the next screen.

Then select Factory reset everything. You may be prompted to enter the PIN code to reset your TV if you have set it.

Enter the code, then press OK to begin the resetting process. A factory reset can take a few minutes, so keep patience while your TV is undergoing the reset process.

On Element Android TV

If you have an Android TV from Element, there are fewer steps you need to execute to reset it in comparison to Roku TV.

Here’s how:

Press Home button on your Element Android TV remote. Move down the home screen and select Settings. Under the Settings, select Storage & reset.

On the next screen, tap over Factory data reset.



On All Other Element TV

If you have other smart or non-smart TVs from Element, reset steps are slightly different than the Roku and Android ones.

Follow these steps below:

Tap Menu key on your remote control. Then press the zero (0) key four times in a row. It will open up a Factory Setting screen on your TV.

Move down and select Factory_Reset.

Select Yes in the next confirmation popup, and you are done.



Without Using Remote

If you don’t have a remote or your remote is broken, you can also reset it without using it. You can use two general methods to reset Element TV without a remote.

Using Reset Hole on Your TV

Element TVs provide a reset hole embedded in your TV’s back or side panel. You can look around your TV and search the hole labeled as RESET.

Follow the steps below to reset your TV:

Take a paperclip and bend it so that it becomes easy for you to catch and insert it into the hole. After you insert a paperclip in the reset hole, you will feel a small button inside it. Keep pressing it for about 15 seconds. The time to press may vary depending upon your TV model. You can keep pressing the button until you see your TV restart.

Once your TV restarts, it will complete the reset, and you are good to go.

Using Mobile Applications

If you own a smartphone, you can also use mobile applications to control your Element TV. No matter if you use Android or iOS, many remote control apps are available over Play Store and App Store.

Follow the steps below to sync your mobile and TV to use it as a remote:

Open Play Store or App Store on your phone. Search for Element TV remote. Download the application and install it. Since it is difficult to figure out which app actually works, you need to download a few of the remote control apps as a hit-and-trial method.

Once you install the app, open it. You can select your TV model and use the respective remote. You can also follow the on-screen instructions to set up the app with your TV. Then you can normally execute the steps to factory reset your TV using your mobile.

Moreover, if you want, you can also get a universal remote compatible with your TV and perform the necessary actions to reset your TV. But remember that you need a TV code from your user’s manual to pair the TV with the universal remote.