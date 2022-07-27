You get locked out of your Apple Watch after entering the wrong password one too many times. This prevents you from accessing media, purchase via Apple Pay, answer calls and texts, and more.

If you can’t remember the password, you can reset your Apple Watch. Once your reset it, you can set it up with your iPhone like the time when you bought it for the first time.

How to Reset Apple Watch Password?

Broadly speaking, there are two ways you can navigate to reset your Apple Watch password. You can reset the password on the Apple Watch itself. Or, you could use your iPhone that’s paired to the Apple Watch, if you find that easy.

On Apple Watch

While resetting the Apple Watch password on Apple Watch, you have to place it on its charger. After that, follow these steps to reset the password of your Apple Watch.

Keep pressing the side button on the Apple Watch. After the Power Off screen displays, tap and hold the Digital Crown. Once the Erase all content and settings screen appears, select Reset. Confirm by tapping Reset again.

On iPhone

To reset your Apple Watch password, you need to have the Apple Watch app on your iPhone. And, obviously, your Apple Watch and iPhone should be paired.

Once you ensure that, follow these steps.

Tap My Watch. Select General. Scroll down to Reset(Reset iPhone for older iOS versions) and tap on it. Then, tap Erase Apple Watch Content and Settings. At last, confirm by tapping Erase All Content and Settings. If asked, type in your Apple ID password.



After resetting the Apple Watch password (be it, on the Apple Watch or iPhone), you should set up the watch like you did when first buying it. Or, you can restore it from backup, if you prefer to do it so.

Likewise, you can either keep or get rid of the cellular plan for GPS + Cellular models of Apple Watch.

How to Turn Apple Watch Password Off?

If you don’t trust your memory power, you can turn the Apple Watch password off. That way you won’t have to worry about getting locked out of your Apple Watch.

However, to give you a little disclaimer, if you turn the Apple Watch password off, you can no longer access Apple Pay on your Apple Watch.

But, if you still want to go for it, you can turn the Apple Watch password off in this way.

On Apple Watch

Press the Digital Crown to access Home Screen. Tap Settings. Select Passcode. At last, select Turn Passcode Off.



On iPhone

Access the Apple Watch app. Select My Watch. Choose Passcode. Then, select Turn Passcode Off.

How to Unlock Apple Watch With iPhone?

You may not want to risk the privacy of your data by turning off your Apple Watch passcode. In that scenario, you can choose to unlock your Apple Watch with your iPhone.

Here are the steps you will need to follow to do that.

On the Apple Watch, go to Home Screen by tapping the digital crown. Select Settings. Tap Passcode. Finally, enable Unlock with iPhone.



How to Change Apple Watch Password?

You don’t have to stick to one Apple Watch password forever. In fact, changing the password every so often keeps your Apple Watch safe if it’s compromised. In case you want to change your Apple Watch password, you can opt to change it through your Apple Watch or iPhone.

Tap the Apple Watch’s digital crown to open Home Screen. Open Settings. Go down to Passcode. Choose Change Passcode. Thereafter, type in the current passcode and then, type in a new password. Confirm the new passcode by entering it again.



How to Turn Off Simple Password?

If you don’t find the four-digit passcode of the Apple Watch strong enough, you can change it. You can do this with the following steps.