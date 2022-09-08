How to Reset Your Echo Dot

Although voice assistant devices are getting popular, they still have problems synergizing with your voice. For instance, sometimes, the Amazon Echo Dot can completely stop responding due to connectivity issues with your Wi-Fi network or glitches.

In such cases, an effective solution is to directly factory reset your Echo Dot. Besides that, resetting your Echo Dot is also helpful when you want to pass it to another owner to avoid personal data risks. That being said, the steps to reset this device vary slightly depending on its model.

How to Reset Echo Dot?

If you’re only experiencing minor issues with the Echo Dot, a complete factory reset might not be necessary. This is because a factory reset means deleting all your settings data and user account data. Unnecessarily applying this method will only make it more time-consuming for you later.

So, you can first simply restart your Echo Dot. Unplug the device from the power outlet and then wait for around ten seconds. Now, plug Echo Dot back.

There are various models of the Echo Dot, like the first, second, third, and fourth generations. Let’s look at the methods to reset them in detail:

Reset Through the Alexa app

One direct and easy way to factory reset your Echo Dot is through the Alexa app. Here are the steps you can follow on both Android and iOS.

Open the app and tap on Devices. Then, select the Echo & Alexa icon.

Here, you can select your desired model of the speaker to factory reset.

Tap on the Factory Reset option. Tap again to confirm your action.

Hard Reset Using Buttons

Another effective way to factory reset your Echo Dot is directly through the Reset button on the device. Here’s how you can do it for every model:

First-Gen Echo Dot

Using a small but blunt object, like a paper clip or a bobby pin, press down the Reset button. You can find it at the bottom of the device. Keep pressing the button until the Echo Dot is turned off and then on again.

After the light ring on the device displays orange, you’ve successfully entered setup mode.

After this process is complete, you’ve successfully reset your device.

Second-Gen Echo Dot

Press and hold down the Mic button and the Volume down button together for around twenty seconds.

After the light ring is orange, your device will go into setup mode.

You’ve successfully reset your device.

Third-Gen and Fourth-Gen Echo Dot

Press and hold down the Action button for around thirty seconds.

The light ring will now change to orange. This means that your device is now in Setup mode.

You’ve successfully reset your device.

Now, you can turn on your Echo Dot and start setting it up from scratch.

How to Deregister Your Account From Echo Dot?

Similar to resetting your device, you can also deregister your Amazon account to factory reset your Echo Dot. Deregistering simply means removing your Amazon account, which will also remove all your user data.

This method is especially helpful if you plan on no longer using your Echo Dot. Here’s how you can do it on various platforms:

On Mobile

Open the Alexa app and go to Settings. Now, tap on Device settings.

Select the exact model of your Echo Dot. Then, tap on Deregister.



On PC