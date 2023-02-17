how-to-reset-firestick-remote

Amazon recommends Firestick users to reset the remote when it refuses to sync with the FireTV. Sometimes, you may also require to reset the remote if it malfunctions or does not work after changing the batteries.

Since there are a variety of Firestick remotes available today, you should go through a different process for resetting each of them.

Know Your Firestick Remote

Before beginning the reset, you should first know which generation of Firestick remote you are using. You can refer to the diagram below and identify your remote. Then, follow the steps accordingly to complete the reset.

Generation of Firestick remotes

Reset the Basic Edition Firestick Remote

The basic edition Firestick remote is one that neither has a voice button nor a power button. You can simply use the combination of the Home button and Menu button to reset it.

Keep pressing the Home button on your remote.

While you’re still pressing it, push the Menu button three times in a row.

Now let the Home button go off. Then push the Menu button consecutively nine times. After that, open up the battery compartment cover and remove the batteries. Remove the Firestick from your TV. Wait about a minute. Re-put the batteries into your remote. Connect the Firestick to the TV. After some time, you will see the home screen appearing. Now again press and keep holding the Home button. Hold it for about 40 seconds and release it.

Then wait about a minute. It will complete the setup process.

Reset the First Generation Firestick Remote

The first generation Firestick remote, also called the Alexa voice remote, is the first Firestick remote with voice control. It incorporates a dedicated voice button but does not have a power and volume button. Here’s how you can reset it.

First, remove the Firestick from your TV and wait about a minute. Then, push the Menu button and the Left button on the remote simultaneously.

While still holding the buttons, wait for about 12 seconds and let the buttons go off. Again wait for about 5 seconds. Then access the battery compartment and remove the batteries from there. Now connect the Firestick back to your TV. Wait for a minute. Re-put the batteries. Tap the Home button on your remote.

Try using the remote now. It should work now. Otherwise, again press the Home button and keep pressing it for 10 seconds. It will work after that.

Reset All Other Firestick Remotes

If you own a Second generation, Third generation, Lite, FireTV Smart TV, or FireTV Soundbar remote, you can reset them with the same process.