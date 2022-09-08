How to Reset a Linksys Router?

When your router isn’t working correctly, or you need to start fresh with new firmware and default settings, resetting the device is an easy way to do so. Hardware resets usually mean removing all the information from the device, clearing any customized settings, and starting fresh.

However, soft resets don’t require returning the router to its out-of-box state and are very useful in many network troubleshooting applications.

What Is Resetting a Router?

Depending on your meaning, resetting a router can refer to several different operations. Here are a few different scenarios and ways to reset a router. Choose which situation most closely aligns with your needs before deciding how you want to reset your Linksys router.

Soft Reset : It renews the connection when it experiences problems. This doesn’t change any of your settings or connections in any way. It is simply the process of refreshing the connection to clear any errors. These resets are probably the most common and work similarly for all routers.

: It renews the connection when it experiences problems. This doesn’t change any of your settings or connections in any way. It is simply the process of refreshing the connection to clear any errors. These resets are probably the most common and work similarly for all routers. Hard Reset : If you need the router returned to the way it was when you bought it, with all your settings and customization removed, you can factory reset it. Linksys routers have two main factory reset ways: a standard button or a pinhole button.

: If you need the router returned to the way it was when you bought it, with all your settings and customization removed, you can factory reset it. Linksys routers have two main factory reset ways: a standard button or a pinhole button. Change Firmware: You may also need to reset or roll back firmware on your router occasionally. Firmware updates that damage its ability to work can be uninstalled, and you can wait until a better update is released to try it again.

Choose the method of reset that works best for you by deciding what your problem is and which approach would best fix it.

How to Soft Reset a Linksys Router?

A soft reset is a pretty standard process that can fix minor problems with your internet connection. If it seems weak or unstable, try this.

Unplug the power cord from your router. To properly perform this, you must remove the modem’s power.

Wait a minute, and then plug the modem back in. Watch to see that it gets a connection by making sure all the relevant lights are lit. Plug the router back in. Wait for at least two minutes and ensure the lights are lit before you try to use the internet again.

This is quick, useful, and can be done when you need to do so. It won’t change any of your settings or force you to go through setup again.

How to Factory Reset a Linksys Router With a Reset Button?

In their manual for the Linksys MR-7500 6E Mesh Router, Linksys says that you shouldn’t generally have to factory reset the device. They call it a very disruptive process. All the settings and changes you made to your router’s software are undone once the reset is complete.

However, sometimes a factory reset can fix problems that nothing else can. It’s a quick process that anyone with access to the router can do.

Ensure the router is plugged in and working. Press the reset button on the back of the router. Do not release it immediately.

Watch the blinking red light on top of the router. Eventually, it will turn off and then become a solid red. Release the button once the light is a solid red.

This is the process for the Linksys MR7500. It may vary a little on other Linksys routers with a reset button, but it should be basically the same. Press and hold the button and watch for visual indicators to see whether it’s reset.

How to Reset a Linksys Router With a Pin Reset?

Some Linksys router models have the older style reset button where you must use a pin or unfolded paperclip to access it. Make sure you have one available before starting.

Connect your router to power and make sure it’s on. Insert the pin or end of the paperclip into the reset pin hole on the back of the router.

Press and hold the button in the hole until the router resets.

Generally, you can watch for visual indicators that the reset works. It will vary by model, but most Linksys manuals explain what indicates a successful reset.

How to Reset a Linksys Router’s Firmware in Settings

If you need to roll back your firmware because a new update is creating issues for you, you can do it through your administration portal. In general, firmware updates help keep your router performing at its best and safe from potential outside attacks. However, sometimes new updates can make the router stop working correctly.

Go to http://myrouter.local or 192.168.1.1 on your browser to sign in to your Linksys router’s settings.

Enter your password. Look for it on a sticker on your device. If you’ve changed it before, then your updated password would work. You can also try “admin” without quotes since it’s the default password for some Linksys routers. The default username is also generally admin. Click the Administration tab.

Choose Firmware Upgrade. Uncheck Upgrade Automatically. Click Restore Previous Firmware.

Wait for the process to finish, and don’t use your computer while it does.

You can refresh the page to see the new firmware version listed in place of the original one. Keep an eye out for new firmware updates and apply them when they’re released to know whether they fixed the problem with the update you had to uninstall.

Tips and Suggestions

If you hard reset your device, you should make one of your first steps to update your firmware. Running old firmware can open your network to attacks from external sources.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Happens if I Reset My router?

When you perform a hard reset on your router, it’s like you just bought a new device. Anything customized, including your wireless network’s names, passwords, opened ports, and other settings, will be lost. It will all need to be reconfigured, and you may have to reconnect some of your devices to the wireless network once you’re done.

How Do I Connect to the Internet After Resetting My Router?

Once the router is reset and has a connection to the modem, the internet should be working again. However, your original settings aren’t necessarily restored. You must access the administration options, create new Wi-Fi networks, assign names and passwords, and then connect to those networks.

You can also use an ethernet cable to connect directly to the router. The router should automatically connect to the internet as long as it’s plugged into a modem with the connection.

Does Resetting Your Router Change Your IP Address?

It really depends on how you reset it. A soft reset may not change the IP, because your ISP generally reassigns the same IP even if the connection drops and resumes. However, sometimes it will randomly assign a new one while the connection is down. You are much more likely to get a new IP address with a hard reset. You can also use a VPN to change your router and get more privacy.

How do I Fix a Router that Won’t Connect to the Internet?

Don’t rush to reset your router if it isn’t connecting. Sometimes a soft reset or even checking in with your ISP to see whether the internet itself is down is a better choice. You should also check your cables, cords, and power strips to see whether a piece of the setup is damaged and preventing the connection.