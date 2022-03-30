How-to-reset-macbook-password-when-locked-out

Sometimes, you may have created too strong of a password for even you to remember. If you’re one of the many individuals to easily forget your device’s passwords, there is no need to panic.

Luckily, with Mac devices, even if you are locked out of your device, you can easily reset your password through various methods. You can do so through your Apple ID, macOS recovery mode, and so on.

How to Reset Macbook Password?

Before we begin with the password reset methods, please ensure that your Mac is connected to a stable internet connection, especially if you’re running on macOS Catilina or later versions.

Reset through Login Window

If you don’t see the question icon while on your log-in window, enter three incorrect passwords consecutively. It will open up the password-reset options. However, the reset option might vary according to your device and system setting preferences.

Through the Apple ID option

Here is a step-by-step guide if you see the Apple ID reset option on your device.

Click on the Reset it using your Apple ID option. Enter your Apple ID login credentials. Click on the Reset Password button. You will see a prompt letting you know a new login keychain will be created. Click on the OK button to confirm. Enter your new mac password and re-enter again to verify it. You can also create a Password Hint. Hit Next, and click on Restart to confirm your action.

Through Filevault iCloud

If you have enabled FileVault through the iCloud option, here is how you can reset your password if your mac prompts the restart and shows password reset options.

Click on the restart and show password reset options. Now, wait for your mac to restart. From the Reset Password window, enter your Apple ID and password. Hit the Next button. If you have enabled two-step verification on your device, you will need to enter the verification code sent to your other Apple devices. Select your User profile and hit Next. Now, enter your new password credentials and hit the Next button. Additionally, you can also make a Password Hint and click on Next. After the password reset is complete, click on the Restart option.

Through FileVault Recovery Key

If you have enabled FileVault on your Mac, then you also have the option to reset it through the FileVault Recovery key. Here is how you can do it.

First, retrieve the recovery key from when you have turned on Filevault. Click on the Restart and show password reset options. Enter your FileVault recovery key on the window. Now, enter your new password credentials, re-enter to verify. Select your Account Profile and click on Next. Enter your new log-in credentials and hit Next. Click on the Restart option to save changes.

Reset through Recovery Mode

Another alternative method you can try is by using the Terminal utility to access recovery mode. This method allows you to easily access and reset forgotten Mac passwords through the Terminal utility. Here is how you can do it.

Firstly, Restart your device. Press the Command + R key to enter recovery mode on your Mac. Head over to the menu bar and click on Utilities. From the drop-down menu, click on the Terminal option. Now, type in reset password with no spaces in-between and hit enter. Enter your new password and re-enter it to verify it. You can also make a password hit to make remembering the password easier for you. After following the on-screen instructions, Restart your Mac.

Note: The process of entering Recovery Mode might vary according to your Mac device.

Use Another Admin Account

If you have another admin account on your mac, you are in luck! Through the other admin account, you can easily change and reset mac passwords.

Head over to the menu bar and click on the Apple logo. Select the System Preferences option. Double-click on the User and Groups icon. Navigate to the bottom of the window and click on the Lock icon. Enter the user’s password. From the left panel, click on the Admin Profile. Click on the Reset Password button. Now, enter in your new password and re-enter again to verify it. You can also create a password hint. Finally, click on the Change Password button to confirm your action.

Related Questions

Can I Still Recover My Mac Data If I Can’t Reset My Mac Password?

If all the above methods fail to work, and if you want to recover your data, your best bet is to use the target disk mode. This method allows you to recover all the hard-drive data stored on your Mac by transferring it to another mac.

Firstly, Shut down your device. Connect your Mac to another Mac device by using a thunderbolt cable. Boot up your Mac and press the T key to open target disk mode. Your device will now display as a hard drive in the other Mac. Now, you can access and recover all your data files from your Mac.

How Do I Enable FileVault on My Mac?

Here are some steps you can follow to enable FileVault and access the Recovery key for your Mac.

Head over to the Apple logo and click on System Preferences. Double-click on Security and Privacy. Switch to the FileVault tab. Use the lock icon to allow access. Click on the Turn on FileVault button. A pop-up box will appear, select the create a recovery key and do not use my iCloud account option. Click on the Continue button.

How to Reset My Forgotten iCloud Password on Mac?

If you have forgotten your iCloud password, then there is no need to worry. Here is how you can reset your iCloud password on a mac device.