How to Reset Mouse Settings in Windows

If your mouse misbehaves or stops responding frequently, you may need to reset your mouse. Resetting your mouse will change its settings back to their default state.

Windows does not have a dedicated option to reset your mouse to default settings directly. However, you can individually change each setting of your mouse.

Some premium mice also have dedicated software to download, which gives more user control. Now, let’s continue with the article to find out how to reset your mouse settings.

How to Reset Your Mouse?

You can change your basic mouse pointer settings by navigating to the control panel and then to mouse settings. You can also try these options to reset your mouse.

Uninstall Mouse Driver

If downloading the wrong software has caused interference with your basic mouse functionality, you can reset it by reinstalling the mouse driver in Windows. You might have to update the driver, too, if available.

Here’s how you do it.

Go to device manager by pressing Win + X. Expand Mice and other pointing devices. Right-click on the mouse and click Uninstall device. This will cause your mouse to stop working. But don’t worry, restarting your computer will reinstall the driver.

To restart your PC without a mouse, press Win + R. In the Open box that appears, type shutdown -r -t 3 and press Enter.

The computer automatically detects and installs a fresh driver for your mouse. It should fix most of your mouse-related issues.

Customization Through Windows Settings

You cannot directly reset all of your mouse settings to default. However, you can individually change every setting according to your desire.

Open settings by pressing Win + I. and go to Devices. Go to Mouse from the left panel. Click on additional mouse options on the right panel.



This should pop up a window to change advanced mouse settings. It shows all the settings you are allowed to change. This setting includes the mouse pointer speed, mouse pointer design, and scroll wheel customization.

Resetting Your Mouse Pointer

The advanced mouse settings also allow you to reset your mouse pointer to default settings. Follow these simple steps to learn how to do it:

Open settings by pressing Win +I and go to Devices. Click on Mouse on the left panel. Navigate to Additional mouse options on the right side.

A window will pop up showing the mouse properties. Go to the Pointers tab at the top. This screen allows you to customize your mouse pointer to a different design. Just click on the drop-down menu under Scheme.

Click Use Default to reset the mouse pointer to default settings. Click ok to apply the settings and quit.

Hard Resetting Mouse

Some mice also have a functionality to hard reset the mouse. The hard resetting methods are brand specific and may not work for all mouse models. We’ve listed some exclusive mice that require distinct attention to reset.

Corsair

Some specific Corsair mice, like the Scimitar Pro RGB and Dark Core RGB/SE, have different reset methods. You can find out how to reset them here.

For Scimitar Pro RGB

Disconnect the mouse from your computer. Click and hold the left and right mouse buttons simultaneously. Plug in the mouse while holding down the buttons. Release the buttons after the LED starts flashing. Unplug and replug the mouse to finish the reset.

For Dark Core RGB/SE

Switch off the power switch on the bottom of the mouse. Keep pressing the Forward and the Backside buttons simultaneously. Switch on the power button without letting go of the side buttons.

For Computer Mouse

Disconnect the mouse from your PC. Click and hold the left and right mouse buttons simultaneously. Plug in the mouse while holding down the buttons and wait for 5 seconds. The mouse LED will flash after 5 seconds, denoting that the reset was successful.

Razer

Plug the mouse into your computer. Place the mouse on a flat surface for better handling. Press and hold down the left-click, right-click, and the mouse wheel button simultaneously for ten seconds. This will reset the calibration of the mouse.

Logitech Mouse

Logitech mice have a dedicated button to reset the mouse back to its factory state. It is usually next to the optical LED below the mouse. You will need a pin to press the button as it is located inside a small hole. Insert the pin and press gently for 15 seconds to reset the mouse.

If your mouse does not have a reset button, you can try this method instead:

Unplug the mouse from your computer. Press and hold the left and right mouse buttons simultaneously. Plug the mouse back into your computer. Do not let go of the buttons until you see the led flash indicating a successful reset.

How to Troubleshoot Mouse Settings That Keep Resetting?

If your mouse settings keep resetting for no apparent reason, it’s likely due to outdated or faulty drivers. You can solve this issue by updating the mouse driver to the latest version.

Here’s how you do it:

Press Win + X and navigate to device manager. Expand the Mice and other pointing devices. Right-click on your mouse and click on update driver.

Click on Search automatically for drivers. This will search your computer for any latest available drivers and ask you to install them if found.

You can install such downloaded drivers by clicking on ‘browse my computer for drivers.’ Then, navigate to the download location and choose the installation file. If your driver is in a zip format, you need to extract them first.

Additionally, you can also click on ‘search for updated drivers on Windows update’ to look for the latest drivers on the internet.

You can also find driver updates on the manufacturer’s website. It’s usually under the support section of the website. If the new driver caused issues for you, you can try rolling back your latest mouse driver. This will uninstall the recently installed update.

Go to device manager by following the above steps and go to Mice and other pointing devices. Right-click on your mouse and click on Properties. Go to the driver tab and click on Roll Back Driver.



You will be able to roll back the driver if you updated your driver very recently. the option will be grayed out if the update was done long ago.