how to reset oculus quest 2

Resetting the Oculus Quest 2 can improve many functions of the headset. Whether you’re hoping to make it work better, clear some space, or remove your personal data to let someone else take control of the headset, a reset is just what you need. There’s also more than one way to do it, making it a straightforward and convenient task.

One thing to decide is whether you need a factory reset or if a soft reset will do. If you’re only trying to improve performance, fix a bug, or eliminate an error, a soft reset might be enough to fix it. It restarts the device without removing any data or user account information. A factory reset is more appropriate for when you want to start from scratch with the headset or if you’re planning to sell it.

What Happens When I Factory Reset My Oculus?

When you perform a factory reset, all the information you downloaded to the device is erased and removed. It won’t have your user account, games, downloaded files, or connections to other devices anymore. Once you turn it back on, only the original software will be installed on Quest 2.

Purchases you’ve made will still be attached to your account. You can download them onto the headset again if you reconnect your Meta Quest account and choose the specific things you want to install again. However, you’ll have to wait for the download to complete, which will take up data.

A factory reset cannot be reversed. Once you’ve done it, the headset is wiped.

Soft Resetting Oculus Quest 2

You don’t need to completely reset your headset to factory defaults just to try to fix the issues it’s having. Sometimes a soft reset that doesn’t clear any of your data can help things run more smoothly without the hassle of reinstalling so much.

Press power button on the headset. Hold it down for ten seconds or until it powers down.

Wait a minute with the headset off. Press power button again. Hold it until the headset turns back on.

If you were having errors in videos, games, or the UI, this might fix the problems you were having. Sometimes the Quest is not fully powered down even when it’s inactive. Over time, it may need to be completely power cycled occasionally to maintain its best performance.

You don’t need to back up your files, but it’s always good practice to keep a solid backup in place at all times. Consider doing a backup and keeping Oculus Cloud Storage on to ensure your files are up to date.

Factory Resetting Meta Oculus Quest 2

If you are going to sell the helmet or need to clear a lot of space to make room for new programs, do a factory reset. Make sure you can access your Meta account first and know all your passwords and TFA information. You want to ensure you can get your user account back on the headset if you choose.

Back Up Your Information

Use your connected app to back up your Oculus information before performing a factory reset.

Connect your phone to Wi-Fi and open Oculus app. Choose Settings.

Choose Back Up and Restore. Select Back Up Now. Wait for the process to complete.

Once this is done, the information you need should be available. Don’t forget you can connect your headset to a computer to drag and drop files as a secondary backup if desired.

Factory Reset Through Headset

It’s easy to factory reset the Oculus Quest 2 without using the controllers or any other devices. All you need for this method is the headset itself.

Press power and volume down button together on the headset. Keep them both pressed down until it turns on in USB update mode.

Navigate to Factory Reset. Use volume buttons to move back and forth through the list.

Use power button to confirm your choice. Choose Yes, Erase and Factory Reset.

Confirm your choice. Wait for the process to complete. It may take a bit of time, depending on your headset.

Once it’s done, you can pack it away or update it to make it ready to play again.

Factory Reset Through App

If you prefer, you can also use the connected app to reset the Oculus Quest 2. The headset must be turned on and connected to the phone during this process. It has the same outcome as performing these steps on the headset itself.

The app shouldn’t be affected by this process. Your user account and information will be the same even if the headset is wiped. Part of the reason for this is that the app is designed to manage multiple Meta devices simultaneously and isn’t tied to one particular item.

Open Meta Quest app. Connect to your headset. Choose Devices.

Click the headset you want to reset. Choose Advanced Settings.

Choose Factory Reset.

Select Reset.

Your headset will start the reset process. When it’s done, it will be in the same state it was when you first opened the box to set it up. It shouldn’t take more than a few minutes. Users with a lot of data on their headset may notice it takes a few seconds more, but the entire process can be performed in minutes.

If you’re having trouble resetting the headset with the app, try checking that your app is fully updated in your mobile store. After updating it, sign out of your account and back in. Power cycle the headset and try to reconnect the link between the devices before attempting to factory reset it from the app again.

If it still isn’t working, reset it from the headset itself.